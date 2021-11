MARKED TREE 14, CROSS COUNTY 6

MARKED TREE -- A pair of second-half scores vaulted Marked Tree (4-4, 1-3 2A-3) to its first conference win this season against Cross County (1-7, 0-4).

The Indians scored their first points on a 12-yard touchdown run from Jayden Neal in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Jaylon Bradley scored on a 24-yard touchdown run.

Bradley finished with 149 yards and his lone score on 21 carries, and McGuire added 159 yards on the ground on 23 carries.