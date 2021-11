McCRORY 42, EARLE 8

McCRORY -- The Jaguars (8-1, 4-0 2A-3) stayed perfect in conference play with a home rout. The senior tandem of running back Latreal Neal and quarterback Cason Campbell poured it on the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-2) with Neal scoring 3 times on 14 carries for 103 yards.

Campbell completed 7 of 14 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns.

For the McCroy defense, Levi Tucker intercepted a pair of Earle passes and Reece Rushing picked off another, taking it back for a touchdown.