Money to feed Delta's elderly

The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP) recently received $955,453 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist senior citizens experiencing food insecurity in the rural areas of the south Arkansas Delta.

The proposed project, The Good Food Rx: South Arkansas Delta Pilot, brings together economic development, health care, and education partners throughout the Delta to plan and launch two food distribution centers for people ages 65 and older with chronic disease who need food.

ARHP obtained one the Delta Health Care Services Grant Program awards in September, according to a recent news release.

"The Good Food Rx pilot project is a unique opportunity to address food insecurity, chronic disease and transportation needs in our rural seniors through innovation and collaboration," said Mellie Bridewell, ARHP chief executive officer.

"We are thrilled to work alongside UAMS (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences), Jefferson Regional Nursing School, and clinic partners (UAMS East Clinic at Helena and Lake Village Clinic) to pilot this program over the next two years," Bridewell said.

The new food distribution centers will be at Lake Village and Helena, each serving approximately 60 selected seniors within a 25-mile radius (including Ashley, Chicot, Desha, Phillips, Monroe, Lee and St. Francis counties), according to the news release.

During the first six months of the project, ARHP will engage consortium members to finalize all preparations to launch the 18-month pilot project. These members are with UAMS and Jefferson Regional School of Nursing.

Early into the initial project period, consortium members will engage additional cross-sector partners in the Good Food Rx planning team (including, but not limited to food banks, farmer's markets, and nonprofits assisting seniors) to develop, enhance, and sustain pilot implementation efforts beyond grant funding.

The six-month planning period will establish the framework for project success at proposed pilot sites and potential replication in other locations across the Delta, state, and nation beyond grant funding.

Tasks during the planning phase include: 1) project planning and development, 2) create the food distribution center sites and menus, and 3) create the patient education and support platform. The remaining 18-month implementation phase will focus on the final proposed task: 4) launch the food pharmacies and patient education platform pilot.

During the pilot implementation phase, healthcare providers at UAMS East Clinic at Helena and Lake Village Clinic will identify 120 seniors with chronic disease experiencing food insecurity to participate in the Good Food Rx pilot.

For the following 18-months, each pilot participant will be weekly provided with healthy food (to feed up to a family of four), nutritional and health coaching support (through community health workers and nursing students), nutritional and cooking classes (through a nutritionist and Cooking Matters instructor), and health improvement tracking and support (through customized, connected wearables and iPads.)

The project aims to reduce access barriers to healthy food, while also providing relevant engagement and support to improve health behaviors that positively influence health outcomes and reduce chronic disease impact.

"Many residents across the South Arkansas Delta experience daily challenges including poor infrastructure, poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to healthcare providers that negatively impact their quality of life and health outcomes," according to the release. "Younger residents looking for educational and economic opportunities often leave the Delta as the elder family members remain. This common scenario often leaves many seniors in the region even more vulnerable as they experience isolation, mobility constraints, and lack of access to needed healthcare, support, and enabling services (including healthy food for those with limited resources)."

The program funding is designed to support activities such as health education programs, health care services, job training in health care fields, and developing or expanding public health facilities throughout the Delta Region.