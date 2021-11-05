The nation in brief: Navy fires 2 officers in submarine crash

Navy fires 2 officers in submarine crash

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it fired the two senior officers of a nuclear-powered attack submarine that was damaged in an underwater crash last month in the South China Sea. A sailor who served as a senior enlisted adviser to the commander and the executive officer was also removed from his position

The Navy has yet to publicly explain how or why the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class submarine, struck a seamount, or underwater mountain, or to reveal the extent of damage to the vessel.

Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, based in Japan, relieved Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani as commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Cashin as executive officer, and Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers as chief of the boat, "due to loss of confidence." The chief of the boat serves as the senior enlisted adviser.

"Thomas determined sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident," according to a 7th Fleet statement.

The incident happened on Oct. 2. The Navy said the submarine's nuclear reactor and propulsion system were not damaged. The crash caused a small number of moderate and minor injuries to the crew.

The vessel, now in Guam, will return to Bremerton, Wash., for repairs.

Santos confirmed to lead Census Bureau

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Robert Santos as the next U.S. Census Bureau director, making him the first person of color to lead the nation's largest statistical agency on a permanent basis.

The Senate approved Santos, a third-generation Mexican American from San Antonio, for the job overseeing a bureau that conducts the once-a-decade census as well as surveys that create the data infrastructure of the nation.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida had blocked an attempt for a quick approval, saying he feared Santos would politicize the bureau. During his confirmation hearing, Santos, a statistician by training, told senators that he is not a politician, though the position is a political appointment.

The new director inherits a Census Bureau workforce recovering from the execution of the 2020 census, which was challenged last year by the pandemic, natural disasters, delays and attempts at political interference by the Trump administration.

In his new job, Santos, 66, will lead the agency as it lays the groundwork for executing the 2030 census, as well as shepherding the last releases of data gathered during the 2020 census.

Deputies get prison in detainee's death

BOULDER, Colo. -- Two former Colorado sheriff's deputies were sentenced to prison Thursday for causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center.

Former Boulder County sheriff's deputies James O'Brien and Adam Lunn were sentenced to six years and three years, respectively, for the 2018 death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling. O'Brien and Lunn were found guilty in August of manslaughter.

According to an arrest affidavit, they put the 6-foot-tall man, with his hands behind his back, in a compartment that was less than 5 feet long. O'Brien and Lunn had to press on the compartment door to close it, causing Shankling's leg to become wedged against the inside of the door, the affidavit said.

When they reached the detox center on Sept. 9, 2018, Shankling was unresponsive and not breathing. He died after spending 27 days in a coma.

An autopsy found that Shankling died of suffocation because of his positioning, with alcohol and amphetamine as contributing factors.

Prosecutors told jurors that O'Brien and Lunn acted recklessly and disregarded their training. The defense argued that the former deputies, who were working an extra shift, were unfamiliar with the van.

Conservative prayer rally gets court nod

A federal appeals court has upheld a judge's ruling that Baltimore city officials cannot ban a conservative Roman Catholic media outlet from holding a rally at a city-owned pavilion during a U.S. bishops' meeting.

St. Michael's Media Inc. signed a contract with a city vendor Thursday for its Nov. 16 prayer rally only hours after a three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the group's favor late Wednesday, according to the Michigan-based media outlet's attorney, Marc Randazza.

St. Michael's has said its rally will include speeches by former President Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos.

"Baltimore hopefully learned a lesson in First Amendment law that its taxpayers now have to pay for," Randazza said.

Cal Harris, a spokesperson for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, said city officials are disappointed by the 4th Circuit's decision "and remain concerned about the potential public safety threat to Baltimore City property posed by the rally."