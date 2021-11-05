Murphy Oil reports gain after loss in '20

HOUSTON -- Murphy Oil Corp. reported on Thursday third-quarter net income of $108.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company announced it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $630.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $552 million.

"Our team continues to successfully execute our major Gulf of Mexico projects as planned, while maintaining consistent onshore production volumes, enabling us to capitalize on rising oil prices and generate excess cash to achieve our goal of reducing long-term debt by $300 million in the second half of this year," said Roger W. Jenkins, Murphy Oil's president and chief executive officer.

Murphy Oil moved its corporate headquarters from El Dorado to Houston in 2020.

-- The Associated Press

Nikola, SEC initiate talks on settlement

Nikola Corp. announced it is in settlement discussions with U.S. regulators in which the company would pay a $125 million civil penalty, bringing the electric truckmaker a step closer to closing an investigation that's cast a shadow over its path to production.

The company expects to pay the fine in installments, with a final deal subject to further negotiations with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company reported Thursday with its third-quarter financial results. The agency has been examining claims by a short-seller that Nikola deceived investors about its business prospects.

"We believe now we have a potential settlement on the horizon," Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said on a call with analysts.

Nikola also projected delivering "at least" 25 battery-electric trucks to customers by year-end. That was the low end of a range that the company outlined in August, when it lowered its forecast in half from 50 to 100 vehicles.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Unchanged interest powers stocks' rally

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 797.21, up 2.49.

"A surprise decision by the Bank of England to leave interest rates unchanged moved U.S. Treasury yields lower, sparking a rally in growth stocks while the financials and real estate sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.