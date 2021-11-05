Northwest Arkansas vaccination clinics planned for kids ages 5-11

Several local school districts and organizations are hosting pediatric covid-19 vaccine clinics now that the vaccines have been approved for children ages 5 to 11.

Northwest Arkansas Council is hosting a large-scale vaccination event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at J.B. Hunt in Lowell. A limited number of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at this clinic, according to a press release. Registration is strongly encouraged but not required. Visit nwacouncil.org/nwavaccines for more information or to register.

A vaccination clinic will also take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Additional weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties continue for all Arkansas residents ages 5 and older. Visit nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar for vaccination event information and registration.

Rogers School District and the Benton County Health Department are hosting a pediatric vaccine clinic starting at 6 p.m. today at the Rogers High School versus Heritage High School football game and going until halftime, according to district spokeswoman Ashley Siwiec.

The school will plan additional clinics in the future, she said.

All county health departments in Arkansas will be hosting vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

The Benton County clinic will be at the health department located at 1200 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The Washington County clinic will be at the health department at 3270 N. Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville, the website states.

Local health department units will also be open for extended hours until 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccinations, the website states.

Appointments are not necessary, but parents are asked to bring their child's insurance card if they have one.

Arkansas Children's Northwest campus will hold weekly vaccine clinics with limited appointment times for existing patients, according to spokesperson Nicole Huddleston. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 479-725-6995.

The Fayetteville School District is partnering with Medical Arts Pharmacy to host covid-19 vaccination clinics with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Fayetteville students ages 5 to 11 the week of Nov. 15-19 at all elementary and middle schools, according to the school website.

Clinic locations and dates are:

• Asbell Elementary: Nov. 19

• Butterfield Trail Elementary: Nov. 18

• Fayetteville Virtual Academy: Nov. 18

• Happy Hollow Elementary: Nov. 18

• Holcomb Elementary: Nov. 15

• Leverett Elementary: Nov. 17

• Owl Creek Elementary & Middle School: Nov. 19

• Root Elementary: Nov. 15

• Vandergriff Elementary: Nov. 16

• Washington Elementary: Nov. 17

• Holt Middle School: Nov. 17

• McNair Middle School: Nov. 16

The second dose will be given at clinics the week of Dec. 13-17. Printed and online copies of consent forms will be available.