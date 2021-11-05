Notes on Virginia

Virginia is one of only two states to hold a gubernatorial election one year after the presidential election, which is often viewed as an early barometer of White House buyer's remorse.

Republican Glenn Youngkin's come-from-behind victory in Virginia on Tuesday (as part of a red sweep in the three major state races) offers a number of interesting insights worthy of broader interpretation.

Biden remorse

With President Biden's ratings tanking nationally, it's no surprise that a sizable percentage of Virginia Biden voters either stayed home or switched sides.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe got 1.6 million votes, which is roughly 800,000 (30 percent) less than Biden received in the 2020 election. Youngkin, in contrast, earned 1.7 million votes, much closer to Trump's count (1.96 million) in 2020.

Speaking of Trump seemed to be McAuliffe's main campaign strategy. He sought laboriously to label Youngkin as a Trump wannabe, but what McAuliffe, Biden and the Democratic leadership all appear to misunderstand is that even many Republicans held their nose while voting for Trump.

Trump's toxicity flowed mainly from his personality, rather than his policies. The recurring and resurgent murmur among conservatives has been for a candidate that is very much like Trump politically, but nothing like him personally.

Youngkin fit that profile, and skillfully kept the former president at arm's length. But by singing the anti-Trump song that catapulted Biden to the White House, McAuliffe also had to graciously accept the president's endorsement, and all that it implied.

Biden won Virginia by 10 percent in 2020. It's probably a good bet that wouldn't be the case today.

The dollar vote

Money matters in political races, and the Democratic decline in Virginia on campaign spending was even more pointed than the ballot count.

In 2017, Democrat Ralph Northam spent nearly $36 million on his successful campaign, 24 percent more than Ed Gillespie's $29 million. Four years later, McAuliffe spent $31 million on political ads, which was only 11 percent more than Youngkin's $28 million.

All told (significant national money poured into the Virginia governor's campaign), Democrats went from a nearly 40 percent advantage in campaign finance in 2017 to zero in 2020.

Turnout twist

The conventional wisdom has been that larger turnouts tend to favor Democrats, but a glimpse into Virginia's gubernatorial numbers bucks that contention.

No statewide campaign ever matches national election numbers, of course. But the contrast between 2017 and 2021 shows a strong surge in turnout, much to the detriment of Democrats.

Four years ago, 2.6 million Virginians took to the polls to elect Northam. On Tuesday, nearly 600,000 more voters showed up--a 23 percent increase--two-thirds of which translated into Republican ballots. McAuliffe gained a couple hundred thousand votes over what Northam got in 2017, but Youngkin's tally exceeded Gillespie's 2017 total by more than 400,000 votes.

Critical race hypocrisy

Presumably, a Black woman who rose from political obscurity to achieve the double distinction of becoming the first female lieutenant governor and the first woman of color to win a statewide office in the old Confederacy's capital commonwealth would be fawned over fastidiously in the national news.

But Virginian victor Winsome Sears has three big strikes against her that toned down the fanfare.

First, she's a Republican. Second, Sears (a Marine Corps veteran) unapologetically posed holding a military-style rifle in a campaign photo with the headline, "Battle tested conservative," despite outcries and condemnations from the left.

Third, (and most unforgivably) she served as the national chairperson for Black Americans to Re-Elect the President after a nearly 20-year hiatus from politics, and ran hard as nails against the divisive racial victimization promoted by Democrat progressives.

"I am destroying all of the narratives about race," Sears said on Wednesday after the election win that placed her a heartbeat away from the governorship. "How are you going to tell me I'm a victim?"

Sears also said she "didn't do anything special" to get where she is, except "stay in school and study."

"I took advantage of the opportunities here in America," the Jamaican immigrant said.

Parents matter

One of the indisputable factors in the Virginia governor's race was the focus on local public education. McAuliffe managed to blow a double-digit lead among women in the campaign's waning weeks, many of whom are moms angered by his comment that parents shouldn't "be telling schools what they should teach."

This subtle but salient point--the difference between public schools and government schools--got pushed past the boiling point in Virginia, and is simmering among parents across the country.

The Wall Street Journal opined that Youngkin was making the GOP the "Parents' Party," and if so, that's a prudent and potent strategy. Proper education is truly vital to popular self-government, and Youngkin made it a centerpiece of his campaign.

His series of "Parents Matter" meetings, combined with his pledge to restore academic excellence to Virginia schools, undoubtedly resounded with voters' concerns and pushback about being force-fed special-interest activism masquerading as educational curricula.

Suburbanite parents turned against Trump in 2020. That's not the same as turning toward Democrats. The 2022 midterms will be telling, indeed.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.