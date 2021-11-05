BASKETBALL

NBA wants Suns investigated

The NBA has asked a law firm to investigate the Phoenix Suns after a published report on Thursday detailed allegations that owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise. ESPN said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. In ESPN's report, Sarver denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team. The Suns also strongly denied the report in a lengthy statement released Thursday.

GOLF

Wolff builds early lead

Matthew Wolff arrived at Mayakoba and quickly realized El Camaleon might not be a good course for what he calls his "rip dog" length. Then again, he's playing so well it doesn't matter. Wolff hit only one driver Thursday, followed his script of keeping the ball in play and ripped off a 10-under 61 to match his career low on the PGA Tour. It gave him a two-shot lead among early starters in the World Wide Technology Championship in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Aaron Wise had the better start, reaching 8 under through 10 holes. No one started better than Chris Kirk, who opened with a 6-iron on the par-3 10th that he couldn't find until realizing it was in the cup for a hole-in-one. Wolff kept it steady from start to finish, such a thoroughly efficient round that only later did he realize he had the course record at the resort along the Gulf of Mexico.

FOOTBALL

Georgia linebacker suspended

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson's senior season is on hold while he is being investigated by Athens police on a rape allegation. No charges have been filed, but Anderson has been suspended and will not play in No. 1 Georgia's game against Missouri on Saturday, according to his attorney, Steve Sadow. Sadow told The Associated Press that Anderson was suspended by Georgia "pending the investigation." According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape Oct. 29. According to the incident report, she told police she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her. The woman told officers the sex was not consensual and that she was able to leave the residence.

Rolovich appeals firing

Attorneys for former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich sent a letter to the university appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, contending school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether he should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated. Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen's letter to Athletic Director Pat Chun lays out their appeal of Rolovich's firing for just cause. The letter says Chun overturned a decision by the university's Human Resource Services to grant Rolovich a religious exemption to the vaccination mandate. Rolovich has said he is Catholic. The Catholic Church has not prohibited vaccinations against covid-19.