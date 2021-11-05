100 years ago

Nov. 5, 1921

• FORT SMITH -- The case of George Bogue, charged with first degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Christ Karrant at the latter's rooming house, went to the jury tonight shortly after 9 o'clock, following four hours of argument by the attorneys. The defense rested its case shortly before 3 o'clock this afternoon, and less than an hour was consumed by the prosecution in rebuttal. The defense attempted to tear down the prosecution's contention that Bogue premeditated the murder of Karrant, and offered the plea of self-defense. An effort was made to prove that Karrant was advancing toward Bogue with a pistol when Bogue fired the shot that caused Karrant's death two weeks later.

50 years ago

Nov. 5, 1971

Frank Levine, 23, was found guilty of assaulting S. Neil Davis, the assistant principal of McClellan High School, and of using profane language and making threats at the school. ... Levine came to the school and asked to see a 16-year-old student. Davis got the student, but said that since Levine was not the student's guardian, he could talk to him only in the outer administrative office. At that, Levine advised Davis he was a taxpayer, and struck him. Levine then chased another teacher, threatening to kill them. ... A spokesman at the school said Davis had signatures of 15 teachers who witnessed the incident.

25 years ago

Nov. 5, 1996

The 14th Little Rock neighborhood alert center opened in the city's Oak Forest neighborhood Thursday, two days after police found a kilogram of cocaine in a passing car a few blocks away. Alert centers are neighborhood-based city field offices that house officials from the Community Programs Department to fight substance abuse, at least one residential code officer from the Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department and at least one bike patrol officer from the Police Department's Community-Oriented Policing Program.

10 years ago

Nov. 5, 2011

• HOT SPRINGS -- Mid-America Science Museum has been awarded a $7.8 million capital grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation to renovate the museum building and exhibits. The museum must raise a 20 percent match, or $1.6 million, to receive any of the grant funds. The museum plans to renovate every major exhibit hall, resulting in a state-of-the-art facility for people of all ages, according to a news release from the Reynolds Foundation. The project will include: The Arkansas Gallery, The Physical Science Gallery, The Inventors Tinkering Workshop, The Science Skywalk, and Digital Dome Theater. The Donald W. Reynolds Foundation is a national philanthropic organization founded in 1954 by the late media entrepreneur for whom it is named. Based in Las Vegas, it has committed more than $40 million through its Children's Discovery Initiative.