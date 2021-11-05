Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Nov. 5

• HEART 2 HEART WORSHIP CENTER at Grady will host the pastoral affirmation service of Audrea Johnson at 3 p.m. Sunday. Johnson, an evangelist, is married to Robbie Johnson Sr., the ministry overseer. The guest speaker will be Mia Gatson, a pastor from Little Rock. All are invited and dinner will be served.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., will conduct a revival Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and worship begins at 7 p.m. (in person and virtual via Facebook and YouTube), according to a news release. The Rev. Carlos Kelly, pastor of Beulahland Bible Church, will be the guest speaker. Class topics are Developing a Devotional Life (personally and as a family), Contentment in a Crisis, The Fire & Fruit of Rejoicing, and YOUTH -- Believing the Gospel. The event is open to the general public.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 to give away food baskets for Thanksgiving. The community is invited to participate.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to a Thanksgiving Day service from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 25. The theme is Give Thanks Unto the Lord (Psalm 107:1.) The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

