PODCAST: Mississippi State preview, Sategna commits, weekend predictions

by Clay Henry, Dudley E. Dawson, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 12:09 p.m.

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, we look ahead to the Razorbacks' home game against Mississippi State on Saturday.

This episode also includes Dudley Dawson's thoughts on the commitment of 4-star Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna, and Matt Jones, Clay Henry and Scottie Bordelon share their weekend predictions.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

