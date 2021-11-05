Reboot program

Two years ago, Gov. Asa Hutchinson advocated a $25 million state broadband grant program. When covid-19 hit, Arkansas Rural Connect was ready to go. Broadband was more urgently needed than ever, because people needed the Internet to work, study, and shop while social distancing. And the budget surged with the influx of federal aid, so that total spending by Arkansas Rural Connect is likely to surpass $300 million soon.

What's the state accomplishing with all this money?

Well, quite a few people will get the option of subscribing to a broadband Internet service, meaning speeds of at least 25 megabits per second for downloading, and 3 megabits per second for uploading, fast enough to stream movies. For some of these people, no such high-speed Internet service was previously available. For others, Arkansas Rural Connect will add a broadband option.

Other Arkansans will probably be left behind, on the wrong side of the digital divide.

Some areas weren't eligible for Arkansas Rural Connect because they're getting federal broadband aid. The Arkansas Rural Connect rules disqualify areas where federal subsidies are supporting scheduled delivery of broadband service. In spite of that, other areas are getting both state and federal broadband aid, while others get neither.

Nothing in the rules or administration of Arkansas Rural Connect seeks to guarantee that all Arkansans will get broadband service.

That's unfortunate, because with so much money to spend, at a time when the federal government and private companies are also spending like crazy on broadband, and technology is advancing as well, a goal of universal statewide connectivity would probably be attainable.

But the program has no goals commensurate with its huge budget. Often the goal seems to be spending for spending's sake. Thus, in September, Governor Hutchinson said he hoped to see $250 million spent on broadband projects in 2021. He didn't say what he wanted to accomplish with all that money.

When the Arkansas Rural Connect broadband grant program was developed in 2019, under my leadership as the first governor-appointed state broadband manager, it didn't aim for universal statewide connectivity because the planned budget of $25 million was clearly insufficient to achieve that. After consultation with an extensive array of stakeholders, the rules were written to get value for taxpayer money, and to achieve universal coverage in funded communities.

There was a cap of $3,000 per household connected to broadband, and the program was also designed so that companies would have to compete with each other for grants, with only the most cost-effective projects being funded. Awardees were required to bring broadband access to the whole territory of the communities they applied for. Decisions would be made according to a published rubric, so that the public could see why some projects were funded and others were not.

All these controls were eviscerated in the spring of 2020 by an "emergency coronavirus rule," and Arkansas Rural Connect became more like a broadband slush fund. The pandemic wasn't only a pretext. There was a real need in spring 2020 to adapt the program to a radically altered situation. Unfortunately, the changes made were all in the direction of maximum discretion for high-level political decision-makers.

Even where the rules weren't changed, they were often ignored. For example, the requirement in the rules that Internet service providers (ISPs) awarded an Arkansas Rural Connect grant should achieve universal broadband coverage in the target community was not altered by the "emergency coronavirus rule." But it was never enforced.

It's unfortunate that the broadband grant program is being run by the Department of Commerce, which has no native expertise in communications infrastructure.

By contrast, the Department of Information Systems (DIS), which runs the state's own computer networks, knows about broadband infrastructure. And the Public Service Commission (PSC), which regulates utilities, has intimate knowledge of many of the companies that are deploying broadband. It also understands a regulatory framework that has achieved universal coverage in a related space, namely, landline telephony, with many lessons that could be cross-applied.

DIS and the PSC helped write the governor's state broadband plan in 2019, but then were sidelined as broadband became a high-profile spending program, and politics crowded out expertise.

Arkansas Rural Connect is meeting some people's urgent needs for access to broadband Internet. But it's not very fair, efficient, or transparent, it's not achieving any well-defined goals, and it's probably getting poor value for money on many projects, while making some ISPs rich.

To do better, the state needs to conduct a fresh round of stakeholder consultations, like it did in May 2019, and then put competent agencies in charge. Well spent, all that money might get the whole state served.

Nathan Smith, Ph.D. economist, is the former Arkansas state broadband manager.