Rick Lee's Breeders' Cup selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Jack Christopher in the ninth

BEST BET Averly Jane in the sixth

LONG SHOT Koala Princess in the eighth

3 Juvenile Fillies. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, 2-year-old fillies

HIDDEN CONNECTION followed a dominating debut sprint victory at Colonial with an eye-popping nine-length score in the two-turn Grade III Pocahontas at Churchill. ECHO ZULU is a very fast and unbeaten filly, who has won consecutive Grade I sprint races, and the daughter of Gun Runner is bred to carry her speed this far. JUJU'S MAP is an experienced two-turn filly with a recent Grade I victory at Keeneland, and she has enough natural speed to be in a striking position turning for home.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Hidden ConnectionGutierrezCalhoun5-2

6 Echo ZuluRosarioAsmussen4-5

5 Juju's MapGerouxCox5-2

4 TarabiCastellanoDeVaux12-1

3 SequistAlvaradoStewart15-1

1 Desert DawnGonzalezD'Amato20-1

6 Juvenile Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 5 furlongs, turf, 2-year-olds

AVERLY JANE is unbeaten in a four-race career, including three stake victories, and she is very quick and strictly the one to beat. ARMOR had to overcome a troubled start in a fast-closing third-place finish against Group I rivals in England. ONE TIMER remained unbeaten in three races following a game stake score at Santa Anita, and his connections are having a strong year.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Averly JaneGaffalioneWard5-2

7 ArmorMooreHannon6-1

9 One TimerBairdRivelli4-1

5 HierarchyMurphyPalmer12-1

2 KaufymakerJOrtizWard12-1

6 Twilight GleamingIOrtizWard4-1

11 DerrynaneRosarioClement12-1

12 Run Curtis RunSaezMaker20-1

3 Go Bears GoVelazquezLoughane15-1

1 Twilight JetRocheO'Callaghan15-1

4 VertiginousCastellanoMeehan20-1

10 Time to PartyPratMiller15-1

13 Thunder LoveVelazquezBoughey30-1

14 SumterRosarioMandella30-1

8 Juvenile Fillies Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, 2-year-old fillies

KOALA PRINCESS finished full of run winning a turf-sprint stake at Kentucky Downs, and the unbeaten and versatile filly has a two-turn pedigree. BUBBLE ROCK has recorded bullet works since winning the Grade III Matron at Belmont, and she is another bred to improve at route distances, and she keeps regular rider Irad Ortiz. PIZZA BIANCA had a less than ideal trip when finishing second in the Grade I Natalma at Woodbine, and the strong finisher should benefit from a ground saving trip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Koala PrincessRosarioDelacour6-1

5 Bubble RockIOrtizCox8-1

1 Pizza BiancaJOrtizClement5-1

13 Mise En SceneMurphyFerguson6-1

11 HaughtyGaffalioneBrown10-1

12 MalavathMooreGraffard8-1

3 CachetSaezBoughey12-1

7 Consumer Spending

PratBrown8-1

6 Hello YouVelazquezLoughane10-1

14 California AngelBejaranoLeonard8-1

4 TurnerlooseGerouxCox12-1

2 Cairo MemoriesDesormeauxHess12-1

8 Sail ByAlvaradoGyarmati20-1

10 Helens WellRispoliD'Amato30-1

9 Juvenile. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, 2-year-olds, colts and geldings

JACK CHRISTOPHER won the Grade I Champagne in authoritative fashion at Belmont, and the unbeaten colt is fast and he figures difficult to catch from his inside draw. CORNICHE has the benefit of winning a Grade I at two turns when scoring a front-running win in the American Pharoah at Santa Anita, and he represents the powerful stable of trainer Bob Baffert. COMMANDPERFORMANCE raced outside of rivals throughout when second behind the top selection in the Champagne, and he is bred to route and switches to Irad Ortiz.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Jack ChristopherJOrtizBrown9-5

12 CornicheSmithBaffert5-2

10 Commandperformance

IOrtizPletcher5-1

8 BarossaHernandezBaffert10-1

9 PinehurstVelazquezBaffert8-1

4 PappacapBravoCasse15-1

3 Oviatt ClassDesormeauxDesormeaux20-1

5 Double ThunderPratPletcher20-1

7 Giant GameTalamoRomans30-1

6 American Sanctuary

GerouxDavis30-1

11 Tough to TameDoyleDavis30-1

2 Jasper GreatFukunagaMori15-1

10 Juvenile Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, 2-year-olds, colts and geldings

MODERN GAMES has been a clear winner in three of his last four in England, including a graded stake, and he drew a potentially advantageous post, and he has the best of European connections. DAKOTA GOLD has recorded strong turf workouts since winning a $500,000 turf stake at Monmouth, and his natural speed puts him in an ideal spot coming into the stretch. PORTFOLIO COMPANY was beaten only a head in the Grade II Pilgrim at Belmont, and the consistent colt has a trainer-rider team winning races at a 40% clip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Modern GamesBuickAppleby5-1

3 Dakota GoldSaezGargan8-1

10 Portfolio CompanyPratBrown6-1

14 Dubawi LegendDoylePalmer4-1

2 AlbahrDettoriAppleby6-1

5 SlipstreamRosarioClement12-1

4 Tiz the BombHernandezMcPeek8-1

7 Great MaxVelazquezBell20-1

6 MackinnonHernandezO'Neill8-1

11 Grafton StreetGaffalioneCasse15-1

13 CoinageGerouxCasse15-1

15 Ready to PurrformIOrtizCox20-1

8 GlounthauneMooreO'Brien12-1

9 Stolen BaseRispoliMaker20-1

12 CredibilitySmithCasse30-1

16 Detroit CityLezcanoSisterson30-1