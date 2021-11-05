The world in brief: Russia's Putin affirms claim on Crimea

Russia's Putin affirms claim on Crimea

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the national Unity Day holiday with a trip to Crimea, declaring the region will always be a part of Russia.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that Western countries regard as illegitimate, in the wake of the overthrow of Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president.

Putin exalted the annexation while visiting the city that is the home port for Russia's Black Sea fleet on Thursday.

"Our country has regained its historical unity. This living and unbreakable bond can be especially keenly felt, of course, here, in Sevastopol, in Crimea," he said. "They are with Russia forever now, as that is the sovereign, free and unbending will of the people, of all our people."

Unity Day marks the expulsion in 1612 of Polish-Lithuanian forces that occupied Moscow; the holiday was started in 2005, replacing the Soviet-era commemoration on that date of the Bolshevik Revolution.

Bring shot records, Greek church asks

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's powerful Orthodox Church on Thursday urged members of its congregations to attend services with vaccination or test certificates, as the country's daily number of confirmed new infections hit a record high for the second time in a few days.

The governing Holy Synod of the church made the recommendations in a directive sent to all parishes in the country. Church officials did not say whether implementation of the guidelines was obligatory.

Religious services were canceled for several months last year as a result of the pandemic, but the government has refused to mandate vaccinations or tests for church attendance in 2021 -- despite having introduced tough access restrictions for other indoor venues including movie theaters and restaurants.

Church leaders routinely urge Greeks to follow medical guidelines but have been reluctant to respond to bishops who are openly skeptical about vaccination or who have even urged public defiance of safety restrictions.

On the other hand, on Wednesday a bishop who presides over parishes on the island of Lesbos, in the eastern Aegean Sea, signed an order to suspend unvaccinated clergymen without pay, starting next week.

S. African voters reject Mandela's party

JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa's voters have delivered a significant rebuke to the governing African National Congress, the party of late anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, which got less than 50% of ballots cast in local government elections.

Widespread corruption, persistently high rates of unemployment, crippling power blackouts and ineffective delivery of government services were burning campaign issues.

In results announced Thursday night, the African National Congress saw an erosion of its support and as a result will control fewer councils and have fewer mayors in big and small cities across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that the party will have to form coalitions to govern key metropolitan areas.

"If we are to make this a new and better era, we as leaders must put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of partnership, of cooperation and collaboration and common purpose in the interest of the people of South Africa," said Ramaphosa, announcing the results at the election center in Pretoria.

Not only did voters not support the African National Congress, most did not bother to vote. Although voting day was declared a public holiday, turnout was 47% of registered voters, more than 10% lower than in previous elections.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, failed to take advantage of the African National Congress's declining support, seeing its share of votes decline by about 5% since the previous local elections in 2016.

Rescuers pluck 800 migrants from sea

MILAN -- A rescue ship carrying nearly 400 migrants picked up another 400 people from a two-tier wooden boat that had started to sink overnight in the central Mediterranean Sea, a German charity that operates the ship said Thursday.

The nongovernmental organization Sea-Eye said a distress call from the crowded boat originated in Malta's search and rescue area, and that Maltese authorities failed to respond. The island nation's search and rescue area covers a broad swath of the central Mediterranean, including the waters surrounding Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa and part of the corridor between Libya and Sicily.

Seeing that "no other help was available to people in acute danger," the rescue ship Sea-Eye 4 traveled for about six hours to reach the rickety boat, which had a leak and was taking on water, the Germany charity said. Another ship, Rise Up, also responded but did not take on any migrants.

"Several people were in the water without life jackets and had to be rescued directly from the sea," said Sea-Eye, which operates the rescue ship along with the NGO German Doctors. It said one person had to be resuscitated while on a lifeboat.