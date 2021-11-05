Searcy man facing child pornography charges seeks to bar evidence

A White County man indicted federally on a count of production of child pornography and scheduled for trial in January was in court Thursday trying to get some of the evidence against him tossed.

John Ronald Ord, 51, of Searcy was indicted Dec. 4, 2019, on one count of production of child pornography at which time White County prosecutors dismissed 46 charges of rape, sexual assault, child trafficking, possession and distribution of child pornography, and charges related to drugs and weapons.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, after the one-hour hearing in which four Searcy police officers testified to the events leading to Ord's arrest and the searches conducted of his home and vehicle, said he will issue a ruling on the matter at a later time after considering the issues raised.

Ord was arrested in May 2019 by Searcy police after a man reported that Ord had sexually abused him, beginning when the man was 12 years old. Ord was stopped May 17, 2019, by Searcy police as he was driving home from work and, after a search of his vehicle and his home, was charged by White County authorities with rape and several drug- and gun-related felonies.

Examination of electronics taken from his home during the search resulted in more charges, including counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, and recruitment of minors for sexual purposes.

According to court records, detectives from the Searcy Police Department were following Ord that day after he got off work at St. Vincent's hospital in Little Rock but soon lost sight of him, so they called Searcy detective Corderro Earls and instructed him to stop Ord once he got to Searcy. The plan, according records, was to have Ord in custody in advance of the search of his home out of fear that he might use his cellphone to remotely wipe out any electronic devices that investigators were looking for.

Ord's attorneys, Paul and Michael Petty of Searcy, filed a motion July 19 to suppress evidence obtained during the traffic stop and a subsequent search of Ord's home on the grounds that the vehicle search was illegal because it was based upon a false pretext and the warrant for the search of his home was overly broad, was based on outdated information, and the search was conducted after the search warrant had expired.

A second search warrant that was produced to give police more time to search Ord's home did not appear to have been filed and may not have been supported by an affidavit, they said.

Evidence obtained from search warrants issued July 7, 2019, to social media companies where Ord had accounts also were tainted, Ord's attorneys said, because they were overly broad to the point that they fit the definition of "general warrants," which they said are prohibited by the Fourth Amendment.

In a motion filed October 21, Ord's attorneys also asked that evidence obtained from three federal search warrants served to social media companies on Aug. 31 of this year be suppressed as well on the grounds they were an attempt to cure the illegality of the state warrants.

"The defendants contend that the evidence found in the car should be suppressed because the traffic stop was illegal and his car was illegally searched," said Wilson, summing up Ord's motions, "the state warrant executed at his residence occurred too late at night, the information relied upon by the state court to issue the warrant was stale, and the warrant itself was overbroad."

Looking over his desk at Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White, Wilson asked, "Now this warrant, wasn't it served before 10 p.m?"

"Yes sir," White replied.

"Well, it ain't too late then, is it?" Wilson said.

"I think the warrant used may have said something about 8 p.m.," interjected Paul Petty. "This warrant in particular may have said that."

"That's correct," said Michael Petty.

"The warrant was validly issued in the federal rule, which applies in this case," White countered. "It has to be served before 10, so it made it under the federal rule."

"I believe that's correct," Wilson said.

On the stand, Earls testified that he seized Ord's cellphone at the traffic stop, put it in airplane mode and encased it in a Faraday bag, a specially constructed container designed to prevent the emission of electronic signals.

"Why?" White asked.

"To ensure that he didn't destroy any evidence ... during the traffic stop," Earls said. Earls said he had received information suggesting that Ord may be able to remotely destroy evidence contained on any electronic devices at his home.

Initially, Earls told Ord that he was stopped because of a defective taillight, then was told he had an arrest warrant for harassment, neither of which was true.

"Why did you tell him that?" White asked.

"I wanted to ease the situation," Earls said. "To mitigate any risk of a pursuit or a fight or anything like that."

"When did you learn you would be pulling over Mr. Ord?" Michael Petty asked.

"It was sometime during the day," Earls said, adding that the order came from Sgt. Josh Chambliss, head of the detective division.

"Were you aware of the probable cause?" Petty asked.

"They told me what I needed to know as far as the investigation basis," Earls said. "That we were going to stop him, place him under arrest, secure him and his phone, and that we were going to run a search warrant on his residence."

"You were in the midst of searching that vehicle for roughly 45 minutes ...," Petty began.

"I was not searching," Earls interrupted.

"You didn't search it?" Petty said.

"The investigators were inventorying that vehicle," Earls finished.

"So you did not search the vehicle?" Petty asked.

"I did not search the vehicle," Earls said, flatly. "I inventoried the vehicle."

Once Ord's vehicle was impounded, Petty asked, did he or other investigators obtain a warrant?

"If they were going to search it, yes, they would have to obtain a warrant," Earls said. "But we were only inventorying the vehicle."

Detective Brian Fritts, who was with Earls on the traffic stop, testified that he had been told by Chambliss that there was probable cause for the arrest, but he had no personal knowledge what that was.

"Do you typically pull people over based just on another officer's word?" Petty asked.

"If they are part of the investigation, the lead investigators, yes sir," Fritts replied.

"How often have you seized electronics and cellphones without a warrant?" Petty asked. "A lot? ... Is it common?"

"It's not uncommon," Fritts replied.

Wilson did not give any indication of how long it may take for him to issue a ruling in the matter.