SEC football clearly remains in the spotlight

It is a really good week for football in the SEC.

Postseason play is hanging in the wind for at least six teams. Georgia and Alabama appear to be on a crash course to the SEC Championship Game.

This week, the College Football Playoff rankings were released for the first time, and the SEC led the nation with seven teams ranked. Georgia was No. 1 and Alabama No. 2, which caused some grumbling because the Crimson Tide have a loss and Michigan State doesn't.

However, the Spartans would not be undefeated if they played in the SEC ,and neither would Cincinnati.

Went 3-2 last week to bring the season total to 62-21.

No excuses but this week's picks are not easy, but here they are:

Mississippi State at Arkansas

The winner is guaranteed at least the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl in Memphis; the loser is guaranteed it needs another win to go bowling. The Tigers are not a great match-up for the Razorbacks. They like to throw, and defending the pass is not Arkansas' strength. They are good at stopping the run, something the Hogs love to do and have a stable of quality running backs. The Razorbacks are a little healthier, the Bulldogs a little more confident after a win over Kentucky. KJ Jefferson will be difference maker. Arkansas 28-24

Appalachian State at ASU

The Mountaineers' only losses were to Miami and Louisiana-Lafayette. They have become one of the better mid-major programs in the country. Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones talked this week about his offense needing to improve, but his defense is allowing more than 42 points per game, the worst in the Sun Belt. Appalachian State 38-35

LSU at Alabama

The Tigers have the talent to win, but they won't because they don't really have anything to play for, unless they decide to send Ed Oregeron out on a high note against one of the most powerful teams in the country. The Tide are averaging more than 40 points per game in SEC play. They know the College Football Playoffs are at stake. Alabama 49-24

Auburn at Texas A&M

Bo Nix is having a great senior season for the Tigers and will have to be at his best against the Aggies who have won three straight. On paper it seems an even game and the Aggies are favored by just 4 ½ points. The winner will be headed to a major bowl. Texas A&M 24-21

Liberty at Ole Miss

Hugh Freeze returns to Oxford hoping to remind the Rebels' fans what he accomplished there. Lane Kiffin will not be affected by the homecoming and his players could care less. After losing to Auburn they need to re-establish themselves if they want to play in a major bowl. Ole Miss 45-35

Missouri at Georgia

The only way the Bulldogs lose is if they don't play. Georgia 42-17

Tennessee at Kentucky

Kroger Field will be rocking like they were giving away T-bone steaks. The Wildcats are bowl eligible and the Vols need two more wins. The Wildcats will control the line of scrimmage and the clock with their running game. It will be close for three quarters, then the Wildcats will put it away pounding the ground in the fourth quarter. Kentucky 31-21

Florida at South Carolina

Normally this would be an easy pick, but the Gators have uncharacteristically lost two straight. Those were to Georgia and LSU, and the loss to the Tigers was before the announced divorce between LSU and Orgeron. And South Carolina went all out to beat Vanderbilt two weeks ago. The Gamecocks have given up more points than they have scored. Florida 28-17