Second suspect in El Dorado murder arrested in Kentucky

EL DORADO -- A second suspect wanted in the Oct. 24 murder of an El Dorado man has turned himself in and awaits extradition to Union County.

William Bernard Golden, 52, of El Dorado, surrendered to police in Oldham County, Ky., said Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator at the Union County sheriff's office.

"We're not sure why Kentucky. We knew of some connections to Illinois, but nothing specific regarding Kentucky," Stinson said.

Cadarris O. Kendrix, 32, of Little Rock, has also been arrested in connection with Lovett's murder. He turned himself in to Union County sheriff's deputies shortly after Chino Lovett, 24, was killed.

On Oct. 24, Union County deputies responded to reports of gunfire on Wildwood Drive. They found Lovett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lovett was transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas but subsequently died of his injuries.

Both Golden and Kendrix are facing capital murder charges.

According to the Union County jail roster, Kendrix is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and parole violation. Kendrix is being held without bond at the Union County jail.

Stinson said Golden, who turned himself in Sunday to Kentucky authorities, is expected to arrive in El Dorado in time to appear in court on Monday.

"We're still investigating the motive," Stinson said.

According to court records, both Golden and Kendrix have been convicted of murder in the past. Kendrix pleaded guilty to the 2007 murder of Willie Shaw and Golden was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge in 2009, records show.