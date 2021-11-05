Senators leave no doubt, throttle Cardinals

Joe T. Robinson tuned up for the postseason by keeping Benton Harmony Grove off key in its regular-season finale Thursday.

Quarterback Jack Cleveland threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as the Senators completed an unbeaten run through the 4A-7 Conference by beating the Cardinals 56-19 on a chilly night at Charlie George Stadium.

Cleveland hit four different receivers for each of his scoring tosses over the first two quarters for Robinson (9-1, 7-0), which didn't have much trouble running its winning streak to nine games. The Senators scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half drives, five of which occurred in four plays or less. Robinson also recovered a pair of onside kicks in the first quarter to help build a comfortable 42-12 lead by halftime.

"I really thought the kids played well," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "Playing against that type of offense that [Harmony Grove] runs, you can hardly defend it. You can't practice it, and we really couldn't prepare for it. So it's always hard the first couple of drives.

"But I've gotta give them credit for that, though, because they executed well."

The Senators piled up 508 yards of offense and had five scoring plays cover at least 35 yards. Defensively, Robinson did allow 240 yards on the ground while trying to defend the Diamond-T offense that Harmony Grove runs, but that was all it gave up.

About the only thing the Senators did wrong throughout the game was commit penalties. Robinson was flagged 16 times, including seven in the first quarter. Still, that did little to slow down the Senators.

Cleveland finished 10-of-14 passing for 247 yards and threw an interception on his first attempt of the second half. He later made up for it on the Senators' next series with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kirby Owens that put Robinson up 49-12 late in the third.

Daryl Searcy carried 9 times for 123 yards and scored on an 8-yard run with 40 seconds left in the first for the Senators. The senior also had a 56-yard touchdown catch on the team's final play of the second. Owens ended the night with two touchdown receptions as well.

K.D. Newton rushed 19 times for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns for Harmony Grove (2-7, 1-6), which didn't have an answer for anything Robinson did offensively.

"They're fast, and we're not," Harmony Grove Coach Mike Guthrie said. "That was the difference in the game really. But I tell you what, our kids played hard from start to finish. These kids come in, they work like that in the weight room during the offseason, they work like that every day in practice, and then they come out and play like that in games.

"So I'm extremely proud of them. There's not a kid out there that doesn't leave it all out on the field. We were just a little overmatched in this one."

Harmony Grove had just one possession in that opening quarter but made the most of it. After Senator running back Anthony Freeman scored on a 75-yard run on the first play of the game, the Cardinals recovered an onsides kick and drove 57 yards in 11 plays, with Newton plowing in from a yard out.

Searcy answered with his touchdown run, and following another successful onsides kick by Robinson, Owens scored on a 56-yarder catch with 12 ticks remaining in the period to push the Senators' lead to 21-6.

After Cleveland's second scoring toss – a 24-yarder to G'Kyson Wright – gave the Senators a 28-6 cushion, Newton ended a 13-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to cut into Robinson's lead. Cleveland, however, countered with back-to-back touchdown passes to Zach Wofford and Searcy to give the Senators their 30-point halftime lead.

Hunter Williams had a 1-yard score with 6:45 to go in the game for Harmony Grove, but Senators tailback Bwerani Bonner's sprinted up the left sidelines for a 78-yard touchdown two plays later to put the final touches on Robinson's convincing victory.

"I really like the way we're playing right now," said Eskola, whose team will play the winner of tonight's Heber Springs and Mills game next week in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. "We've gotten better since the first game, made some strides and developed some depth. We're pretty healthy right now, too, so I like where we're at, and I love our chances."