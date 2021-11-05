Shipp rides out waves of emotion

Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said his emotions ran a gamut Saturday night in Weatherford, Okla.

He was at one time or the other concerned, perplexed, anxious, angry and finally elated during the fourth quarter of the Wonder Boys’ 15-14 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Elation was his final emotion for Shipp, who watched junior kicker Jesus Zizumbo hit a 36-yard field goal with 8 seconds to play at Flex-Chem Field in Weatherford, Okla., to win it.

Shipp was watching from an area atop the visiting grandstands after being ejected from the game late in the third quarter because the Tech sideline had been flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the second of two flare-ups between the two teams.

“I was pacing basically,” Shipp said. “I couldn’t have contact with anybody. Just up there pacing back and forth by myself. Just hoping they would show some determination. I was extremely proud of them.” Tech trailed 14-6 when Shipp was ejected, but rallied to pull within 14-12 on a 21-yard pass from backup quarterback Caleb Canady to Mason Ross.

The Wonder Boys, playing without Shipp and starting quarterback Jack Lindsey, who suffered a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter, drove 97 yards for a touchdown but missed the two-point conversion try.

Tech traveled 57 yards in the final 2:51 to set things up for Zizumbo.

“Our theme of the week was trust,” Shipp said. “Hey guys, ‘let’s have trust in Jesus. We call him Jesus.” Afterward, the players nodded to Shipp.

“Coach, ‘We had trust in Jesus.’ ” Shipp, who could only watch, said he should not have been ejected from the game because neither of the unsportsmanlike penalties was called against him.

GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said he could not comment on whether the officials made an error in ejecting Shipp, but said Shipp’s version of the events was true and he will not be suspended from coaching Saturday’s game against Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Shipp said the officials were trying to get a handle on a game that featured 20 penalties for 225 yards. Fourteen of those penalties for 165 yards were called on Southwestern Oklahoma.

“It was a really neat perspective, but it was not fun,” Shipp said. “It was neat to see your kids do it from an away angle. … and not being right there. But you always still want to be right there.”

The come-from-behind victory made for a joyous bus ride.

“It was nuts,” Shipp said. “You would have thought we’d won the Super Bowl. They were insane excited. They were up laughing and talking until 12:30 on the bus.” Shipp said he did nothing to merit being ejected.

“If I had hit somebody, or if I had said something crazy, I would have deserved it,” he said. “My gosh, I didn’t even do anything.” Shipp said the Tech fans and players were supportive in the aftermath.

“It was a bad scenario, but our kids had my back,” Shipp said. “They were all hugging me. The parents were all hugging me in the stands.

It was nuts. Jack Lindsey’s father [Lindy] took a selfie with me. He was so excited.” Shipp said he spoke with Prewitt on Sunday to voice his concern over what happened, a circumstance he believes could have cost him his job.

“Trust me, all that was going through my head,” he said. “My whole time up there, I kept thinking, if we don’t pull this out, they could call me in there Monday.” Arkansas Tech (3-6, 3-6 GAC) goes for its fourth win Saturday when it takes on Northwestern Oklahoma State (1-8, 1-8 GAC).

Playoffs on the line

Three Great American Conference teams from the state of Arkansas are in line to make the NCAA Division II football playoffs, with one major qualifier.

There are still two weeks to play.

This week’s rankings, the second of three before the bracket is set on Nov. 14, show Harding (8-1) at No. 2 in Super Region 3, with Henderson State (8-1) at No. 6 and Ouachita Baptist (8-1) at No. 7.

A fourth GAC team, Southeastern Oklahoma (7-2) is No. 9.

The top 7 teams in each of the four Super Regions will be bracketed into the field.

The stark reality is that the GAC has never had three representatives in the Division II playoffs, and it’s not likely to happen this year either.

Harding, which owns wins over Henderson and OBU, has the easiest path to 10-1 and a possible first-round home game.

The Bisons play host to winless Southwestern Oklahoma (0-9) Saturday in Searcy and play at in-state rival Arkansas Tech (3-6) on Nov. 13.

The problem for Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist is one or the other will have another loss, possibly two more losses, before the field is set.

Henderson has a game at Oklahoma Baptist (6-3) to play Saturday, followed by a walk across the street in Arkadelphia to take part in the Battle of the Ravine on Nov. 13.

Wins in both of those games will put the Reddies in the playoffs, but the same is true for OBU.

Southeast Oklahoma, which owns a home win over Harding in Week 2, will have an argument for a top 7 spot if it knocks off OBU and East Central to finish at 9-2.

There are all kinds of possibilities, including a three-way tie for second at 9-2 if Southeast wins out, OBU loses this week but beats Henderson, and if Henderson wins this week but loses next Saturday.

All of which helps explain why coaches and athletic directors won’t campaign for a spot they know they can earn on their own.

“It’s a real feat to get in or be considered,” OBU Coach Todd Knight said. “We’ve got a lot of schools being considered. That’s wonderful for our league.”

Top seeds rooted

There are still two games to play for the teams ahead of Henderson State and OBU, but all five, including in-state rival Harding, have favorable schedules.

It would require a huge upset for undefeated Ferris State to take a loss, and even then the Bulldogs are probably still guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

No. 4 seed Northwest Missouri ends its season against Emporia State (5-4) and No. 5 Lindenwood must play on the road against Missouri S&T (5-4), but Lindenwood has a two-game lead in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

There are no automatic bids for conference champions, but any conference champion that finishes in the top 9 in the final regional rankings earns a spot.

Marquee matchup 1

Three-time defending GAC champion Ouachita Baptist (8-1, 8-1 GAC) plays host to the most improved team in the conference, Southeastern Oklahoma (7-2, 7-2 GAC) at 1 p.m. in Arkadelphia.

OBU, No. 7 in the second Super Region III rankings, is coming off a 43-28 come-from-behind victory against East Central Oklahoma last Saturday in Ada, Okla.

SEO, which owns a victory over GAC lone leader Harding in week 2, is No. 9 in the regional rankings after losing at home to Henderson State 27-24 and at Oklahoma Baptist 43-37 in overtime.

Both teams, along with Harding (No. 2 in regional rankings) and No.

6 Henderson State, are fighting an opportunity to qualify for the 28-team Division II playoff field.

Count OBU Coach Todd Knight as one who is not surprised by SEO’s turnaround from a 1-10 record during Tyler Fenwick’s first season in Durant, Okla.

“They’re as good as anybody in the league, and they’re as good as anybody in the country,” Knight said. “They are good. Really good.” One of the keys to the turnaround for the Savage Storm has been an extreme cutback in the number of turnovers.

SEO has gone from a turnover margin of minus-1.88 per game in 2019 to plus-.55 this season.

SEO junior QB Daulton Hatley (2,318 passing, 20 TDs, 5 INTs) in third in the GAC in passing. CJ Shavers (505 rushing, 1 TD) is the leading rusher. Freshman RB Deundre Wheeler (347 rushing) has 12 TDs.

“You just to keep them out of the end zone,” Knight said. “You’ve got to limit big plays and keep them out of the end zone. They’re going to move the football.”

Marquee matchup 1a

Henderson State (8-1, 8-1 GAC) takes its No.

6 regional ranking to Shawnee, Okla., to play an Oklahoma Baptist team (6-3, 6-3 GAC) that may be out of the playoffs race but is nearly a mirror image to Henderson on the offensive side of the ball.

Henderson quarterback Adam Morse and Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Preston Haire are the top two in the GAC in almost every relevant statistical category.

Morse (2,763) leads the GAC in passing, Haire (2,636) is No. 2. Haire leads in touchdown passes (30), Morse (24) is No. 2. Morse leads in completion percentage (.685), Haire (.653) is No. 2.

“Very comparable,” Henderson Coach Scott Maxfield said.

If Henderson has an edge, it would be on defense, which leads Division II with 15 interceptions. The Reddies allow an average 24.7 points; the Bison allow an average of 32.7.

“Anytime you can get a stop on them it’s big,” Maxfield said. “You gotta make them punt. You gotta make them give it up on downs. Get a turnover. Something.” Maxfield was asked if he felt the Reddies, coming off an overtime win at Arkansas Tech and a 34-3 victory over Southern Nazarene, were on the upswing headed into the final two weeks.

“Our kids are still excited to be in our position,” Maxfield said. “A lot of teams don’t have anything to play for in November. We’re still in the hunt. Playing in November with the something to fight for. makes it a lot more interesting.”

Not giving in

The University of Arkansas-Monticello has been outscored by a combined 132-21 during a brutal stretch in consecutive losses to Ouachita Baptist, Harding and Southeast Oklahoma, but UAM Coach Hud Jackson said there is so much still at stake for the Boll Weevils.

“For us, it’s about getting momentum going into the recruiting aspect,” Jackson said.

UAM (4-5, 4-5 GAC) still has a shot at a winning season but needs wins against East Central Oklahoma (5-4, 5-4 GAC) Saturday in Monticello and against arch-rival Southern Arkansas (3-6, 3-6 GAC) Nov. 13 in Magnolia.

“We’re going to turn the corner,” Jackson said. “We’re getting some people back.” Jackson said wide receiver De’Andre Washington (27-335 receiving, 3 TDs) has been playing at less than 100 percent for most of the season, but he should be ready to play his best down the stretch along with fellow senior WR CJ Parham (47-657, 6).

Sophomore quarterback Demilon Brown (1,813 passing, 12 TDs, 7 INTs.; 525 rushing, 8 TDs) continues to play at a high level, even after against games against the GAC’s top 3 scoring defenses.

“I do believe he’s a great player,” Jackson said of Brown. “We need him to be great every week for us to have a chance.”

By the numbers

1 Harding’s Division II ranking in 5 statistical categories: Kick-return defense (12.6), passes intercepted (1), yards per pass completion (28.1), rushing offense (398.6), time of possession (34:21)

2 Blocked punts this season by Demoni Boyd (Southern Arkansas), Will Fitzhugh (Harding), Gavin Garner (Northwestern Oklahoma)

Fumbles recovered by Arkansas Tech’s Tyrus Fort, second in Division II

34 GAC teams ranked in the top 9 of the Super Region 3 Division II rankings.

Turnovers by Ouachita Baptist through 9 games, fewest in Division II

56.84 Rushing yards per carry by Ouachita Baptist’s TJ Cole, who leads the GAC and is No. 4 in Division II with 1,320 yards

14.11 Passing yards per completion by East Central quarterback Kenny Hrncir

15 Passes intercepted by Henderson State, which is No. 1 in the GAC and Division II

39 Touchdowns scored by OBU’s Kendel Givens (20) and Harding’s Cole Chancey (19). They are 1-2 in the GAC and Division II

54 Touchdown passes thrown by senior quarterbacks Adam Morse (24) of Henderson State and Preston Haire (30) of Oklahoma Baptist. Their teams play Saturday afternoon in Shawnee, Okla.

118.8 Receiving yards per game by Henderson State wide receiver L’liott Curry

138 Points scored by Harding in consecutive wins over Arkansas-Monticello (64) and Northwest Oklahoma State (74)

332.6 Total offense yards per game by Henderson’s Adam Morse, who leads the GAC and is No. 3 in Division II

NCAA Division II Region 3 rankings

RK. SCHOOL (CONF.) REGION DII REMAINING GAMES

1 Ferris State (GLIAC) 8-0 8-0 at Davenport (3-6), Wayne State (2-7)

2 Harding (GAC) 8-1 8-1 SW Oklahoma (0-9), Arkansas Tech (3-6)

3 Grand Valley State (GLIAC) 5-1 6-1 at Wayne State (2-7), Davenport (3-6)

4 NW Missouri (MIAA) 7-1 7-1 at Missouri Southern (3-6) Emporia (Kan.) State (5-4)

5 Lindenwood (GLVC) 7-0 7-0 at Missouri A&T (5-4), McKendree (4-5)

6 Henderson State (GAC) 8-1 8-1 at Oklahoma Baptist (6-3), at Ouachita Baptist (8-1)

7 Ouachita Baptist (GAC) 8-1 8-1 SE Oklahoma (7-2), Henderson State (8-1)

8 Nebraska-Kearney (MIAA) 7-2 7-2 Central Oklahoma (4-5), NE State Okla. (2-7)

9 SE Oklahoma (GAC) 7-2 7-2 at Ouachita Baptist (8-1), East Central (Okla.) (5-4)

10 Washburn (MIAA) 7-2 7-2 at Pittsburg State (7-2), Missouri Southern (3-6)

CONFERENCE KEY Great American Conference (GAC), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC); Mid-American Athletic Association (MIAA), Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC)