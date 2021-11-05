Community Briefs: Simmons hires consumer finance exec; Church planning food basket giveaway

Simmons hires consumer finance exec

Simmons Bank hired Chris Ewing as the senior vice president and director of Consumer Finance Solutions.

Ewing oversees the management and strategy of consumer products including loans, credit cards and merchant services. Ewing began Oct. 12 and works from Little Rock offices, according to a news release.

With more than 20 years of banking and financial services experience, Ewing most recently served as senior vice president and technology merger integration director at a bank in Charlotte, N.C. In this role, Ewing successfully integrated the technological infrastructure for the merger of two regional banks.

Ewing is an alumnus of the United States Military Academy at West Point. In addition to multiple honors, he is also the recipient of the United States Army Meritorious Service Medal awarded for conspicuous leadership and ability, according to the release.

Church planning food basket giveaway

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 to give away food baskets for Thanksgiving, according to a news release. The community is invited to participate.

The church also invites everyone to a Thanksgiving Day service from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 25. The theme is Give Thanks Unto the Lord (Psalm 107:1.)

White Hall library schedules events

The White Hall Library announces two upcoming events Nov. 18, according to a news release.

Coding -- The White Hall Middle School EAST Class and the library will present a coding class for elementary students at 4 p.m.

English -- English language learners are invited to practice speaking English in a meeting for conversation at the White Hall Library at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. Details: (870) 247-5064.

Speakers set for veterans ceremony

U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Little Rock Air Force Bases's 19th Airlift Wing commander, are set to speak at the state's Veterans Day ceremony. The observance will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History at Little Rock.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at the parade field behind the museum, according to a news release.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the second floor of the museum where seating will be limited and masks required, according to the release.

The event will be livestreamed on Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs' Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/