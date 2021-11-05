Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast: Economic growth in Little Rock

In this episode of the Southern Fried Podcast, Rex Nelson sits down with Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The two discuss recent economic developments — including Amazon's regional fulfillment center — as well as boosting the quality of education, health care and the financial industry to draw people and businesses to the region.
Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast: Economic growth in Little Rockby Rex Nelson | Today at 1:50 p.m.
