Springdale educator, who yelled at students over megaphone, maintains employment following hearing

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board voted this week to retain a teacher who was recorded yelling at students over a megaphone.

The board, at the end of a special meeting, which took more than six hours Monday, voted 5-1 to continue Amanda Brown's contract with stipulations that a reprimand be placed in her personnel file and with the requirement to meet with administrators to prepare and plan a second chance agreement for employment with the district, to include location assignments, duties and training.

"Per the board's decision, her employment will continue," Kendra Clay, district general counsel, said of Brown. "Her placement has not been determined."

Nick Emerson, board secretary, voted against Brown's continued employment with the district. Michelle Cook, board president; Randy Hutchinson, board vice president; and board members Debbie Creek, Clinton Bell and Eddie Ramos voted to reinstate Brown. Kevin Ownbey was the only board member absent.

Emerson didn't reply to emailed requests for comment Wednesday and Thursday.

Brown, a math teacher, said she's been a licensed educator for 12 years and has served on the Tyson School of Innovation staff for six years.

Jared Cleveland, superintendent, said he recommended Brown's contract be terminated with the district Aug. 30 after an Aug. 26 incident in which Brown was videoed by a student using strong language toward students over a megaphone in the school's main gym.

"The video stood on its own to me," Cleveland said. "We do not demean students."

The video, which was played at the hearing, shows Brown speaking into a megaphone while serving on bus duty at the end of the school day with students sitting and lined up on the floor of the school's main gym.

"Shut up. Shut up. Bunch of disrespectful little humans. Shut up," Brown said in the video. Brown referred to the students as having "happy, talkative rear ends" in the video and said "hopefully I won't have to lay an eyeball on your face" to Central Junior High students moving to a new bus staging location.

Kelly Boortz, principal of Tyson School of Innovation, said Brown self-reported saying "shut the hell up" to students during the incident as well, which wasn't captured on video. Brown didn't deny the statement at the hearing.

Students can be heard talking in the video, with Brown speaking through the megaphone drowning out the bulk of background noise.

Brown said she was one of about five staff members volunteering for bus duty that day in and around the school's gyms, where George, Central, Lakeside and Southwest junior high school students were staged to take shuttle buses back to those schools.

Between 200 and 400 students were in the main gym at the time of the incident, according to testimony during the hearing.

Brown didn't contest what she said to students and attributed her comments to having a bad day, explaining she had been notified that day of a friend having a terminal illness and she was to attend a funeral the next day.

"I don't see how having one bad day is going to affect any type of strength that I have within the classroom with my knowledge of my content, the pedagogy that I use, the relationships I built with students," she said.

What wasn't evident on the video was what occurred prior to her comments, Brown said.

Brown resorted to strong language and profanity when all other attempts to respectfully get students' attention failed, she said.

Madelyn Lomax, ceramics teacher, was also on bus duty Aug. 26 and told the board students were being exceptionally loud and uncooperative while Brown was trying to talk and give them instructions.

"The noise was chaotic and overwhelming," said Lomax, who encouraged the board to maintain Brown's employment with the district.

Lomax said if Brown were to walk back into the Tyson School of Innovation, "she would be welcomed with open arms."

This was Brown's first infraction as a district teacher, Boortz said.