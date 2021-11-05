Springdale woman found guilty of killing husband

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County Circuit Court Jury has found Patricia Jordan guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband last year.

The jury is deliberating a sentence. Jordan faces six to 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction, a $15,000 fine or both.

Jordan, 27, shot her husband, Cody Jordan, 34, one time in the head on Feb. 1, 2020, according to police.

Jordan was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. She faces five to 20 years, a fine of $15,000 or both on that charge.