CLASS 4A

STAR CITY 29, CROSSETT 27

CROSSETT -- A pair of fourth-quarter rushing scores from tailback Mason Taylor lifted Star City (7-3, 5-2 4A-8) to a comeback victory.

The contest was within one possession throughout as the Eagles leveled things at 14-14 going into halftime on a 62-yard run by Tyrique Jones.

Crossett (7-3, 5-2) took the lead on a 13-yard pass from Jones to Jackson Moore late in the third quarter.

Jones scored on a 15-yard run with nine seconds left in the game, but the Eagles couldn't capitalize on the two-point conversion that could have sent the game in overtime.