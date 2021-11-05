State covid hospitalizations dip below 300; daily cases increase

Hospitalizations for covid-19 dipped below 300 on Friday for the first time since late June, while the number of new cases increased.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 dipped by 15 to 293, while the number of virus patients who were on ventilators dropped by eight to 71.

"Hospitalizations have dropped below 300 for the first time since June," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a social media posts. "Vaccinations are gradually increasing with the 5-11 age group, and a number of clinics are available this weekend for all Arkansans five and older. For vaccine information call 1-800-803-7847."

Another 557 new coronavirus cases were added — 129 more than the previous day — bringing the cumulative total to 515,524 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 123 covid patients in the intensive care unit Friday, 10 less than the day before.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 86 to 4,565.

The state’s death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 20 to 8,472.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 9,152 to 3,186,495.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.