STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Galindo, Bentonville dominate 6A girls cross country

HOT SPRINGS -- Madison Galindo admitted she had to take a few peeks behind her Thursday morning, just to make sure her lead against the rest of the competition remained a safe one.
The Bentonville junior pulled away from a cast of runners that included defending state champion Carson Wasemiller and won the Class 6A girls cross country individual title at Oaklawn Park. Galindo ran the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 30.63 seconds, more than 18 seconds ahead of Wasemiller.
"I was just trying to stay ahead of the two girls behind me because I know they can run super fast," Galindo said. "I was really trying to stay focused on what was ahead of me instead of what was behind me.
"I pretty much used the same strategy that I had at the [6A-West] conference race because I felt like it was going to work, although it didn't play out how I planned last week. I was just going to go up to the front and stay with whoever was up there and hope I can win the race in the last half."
Galindo, a third-place finisher at the 6A-West Conference meet, ran next to Bentonville West's McKenna Terrell near the early stages, but she was comfortably ahead of everybody by the time she reached the midway point and didn't let the lead slip away. Wasemiller's time was 18:49.25, well behind her record pace last year, while Terrell was third at 18:58.38.
Galindo's victory was just the beginning for Bentonville's girls, who ran away with their fourth consecutive state championship. The Lady Tigers, who were disappointed after a second-place finish in the 6A-West meet, had their five runners finish among the top eight and compiled 27 points to 48 for second-place Fayetteville, who had two runners in the top 10.
"This has happened to us before -- lose conference then win state," Bentonville coach Randy Ramaker said. "These girls were not happy about last week, and I wasn't happy. Take took care of their business, and I left it in their hands.
"Sophia Hinkebein, a senior, had meetings with them and said this isn't the way we run. We had run much quicker all year long, so it was a matter of them hitting it and sacrificing for each other. Did this surprise me? No. Today, we ran well, and we deserved to win."
CLASS 1A
Aubrey Henderson gave Kingston the boost it needed to slip past Greers Ferry West Side and win the team title.
Henderson, a junior who was last year's state runner-up while running at Jasper, turned in a winning time of 21:24.72. Peyton Macejewski of Mount Ida was second at 22:10.49, while Kadence Dilks of Greers Ferry was third at 22:52.85.
Kingston had all five runners finish among the top 14 individuals and had 26 points to 29 for Greers Ferry, which also had its five runners finish between third and 13th. Hillcrest was a distant third place with 91 points, one less than Western Yell County.
CLASS 2A
Cedar Ridge's Kate Provence successfully defended her championship with a 14-second victory over second-place finisher Mariam Garcia or Acorn.
Provence finished with a time of 20:15.02 and cut almost 35 seconds off last year's winning time. Garcia's time was 20:29.22, more than 22 seconds ahead of Bigelow's Allison Weaver.
Quitman earned the team title with 36 points to 52 for second-place Mansfield. Quitman had four runners -- Allison Cater, Katelyn Black, Kaylee Hobbs and Taylor Hooten -- take the seventh through 10th spots, respectively, while Chloe Liles was 13th.
At a glance
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, Hot Springs
CLASS 6A
TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 27; 2. Fayetteville 48; 3. Springdale Har-Ber 99; 4. Bentonville West 111; 5. Rogers 126; 6. Conway 159; 7. Springdale 218; 8. Bryant 219; 9. Cabot 223; 10. Rogers Heritage 293; 11. Fort Smith Southside 310; 12. North Little Rock 350; 13. Mount St. Mary 438; 14. Fort Smith Northside 455.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 18:30.63; 2. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 18:49.25; 3. McKenna Terrell, Bentonville West, 18:58.38; 4. Kayli Fitzhugh, Fayetteville, 19:04.29; 5. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 19:17.49; 6. Kayla Hurley, Bentonville, 19:23.43; 7. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 19:23.89; 8. Devyn O’Daniel, Bentonville, 19:25.15; 9. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 19:25.70; 10. Ashley Sexton, Fayetteville, 19:31.31; 11. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 19:34.25; 12. Ava Sawyer, Har-Ber, 19:40.31; 13. Riley Ammons, Bentonville, 19:53.65; 14. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 19:56.54; 15. Natalie Holstein, Har-Ber, 19:58.86; 16. Meg Swindle, Conway, 20:00.06; 17. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 20:05.91; 18. Kenja Dresel, Fayetteville, 20:09.37; 19. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 20:13.39; 20. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 20:13.52.
CLASS 1A
TEAM SCORES 1. Kingston 26; 2. Greers Ferry West Side 29; 3. Hillcrest 91; 4. Western Yell County 92; 5. Founders Classical 117.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Aubrey Henderson, Kingston, 21:24.72; 2. Peyton Macejewski, Mount Ida, 22:10.49; 3. Kadence Dilks, Greers Ferry, 22:52.85; 4. Anna Constantino, Ozark Catholic, 23:18.84; 5. Grace Cooper, Kingston, 23:20.66; 6. Madeline Jones, Maynard, 24:12.15; 7. Jaiden Head, Kingston, 24:20.16; 8. Abigail Ibarra, Hermitage, 24:39.10; 9. Ashtyn Knapp, Greers Ferry, 24:41.79; 10. Sidney Severns, Greers Ferry, 24:46.40; 11. Katie Davis, Greers Ferry, 24:46.63; 12. Lila Hartness, Kingston, 24:48.61; 13. McKenna Knapp, Greers Ferry, 24:51.24; 14. Rilee Pittman, Kingston, 25:11.92; 15. Grace Myers, Western Yell County, 25:19.64; 16. Kylie Baxter, Hillcrest, 25:20.30; 17. Kennedy Brannon, Hillcrest, 25:24.37; 18. Summer Carter, Western Yell County, 25:35.95; 19. Brooke Villines, Kingston, 25:47.09; 20. Sara Broadstock, Western Yell County, 25:49.70.
CLASS 2A
TEAM SCORES 1. Quitman 36; 2. Mansfield 52; 3. Bigelow 65; 4. Melbourne 76; 5. Tuckerman 148.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Kate Provence, Cedar Ridge, 20:15.02; 2. Miriam Garcia, Acorn, 20:29.22; 3. Allison Weaver, Bigelow, 20:51.88; 4. Kaitlyn McCarn, Melbourne, 21:26.94; 5. Laney Wood, Mansfield, 21:38.95; 6. Darby Jones, Mansfield, 21:44.74; 7. Allison Cater, Quitman, 21:52.20; 8. Katelyn Black, Quitman, 21:55.55; 9. Kaylee Hobbs, Quitman, 22:12.97; 10. Taylor Hooten, Quitman, 22:35.5; 11. Lily Johnson, Bigelow, 22:36.24; 12. Chloe Liles, Quitman, 22:36.49; 13. Bella Tedder, Acorn, 22:37.98; 14. Trinity Triska, Mansfield, 22:40.11; 15. Emileigh Kennedy, Quitman, 23:04.29; 16. Silver Mulliniks, Quitman, 23:08.27; 17. Allie Cone, Melbourne, 23:10.59; 18. Bella Johnson, Bigelow, 23:17.62; 19. Elizabeth Merritt, Magazine, 23:20.08; 20. Faith Rainwater, Mansfield, 23:32.29.