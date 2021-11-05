SOCCER

Arkansas advances to SEC Tournament finals

The University of Arkansas women's soccer team is headed to its sixth consecutive SEC Tournament finals.

Kayla McKeon scored two goals and added an assist to help the top-seeded Razorbacks take control with a late flurry en route to a 5-1 win over fifth-seeded Auburn in the semifinals Thursday evening in Orange Beach, Ala.

The Razorbacks (15-3) will face No. 2 seed Tennessee in Sunday's tournament final. Tennessee defeated Ole Miss 3-2 in the other semifinal.

Arkansas, ranked fifth nationally in the latest United Coaches Poll, will look to snap a string of five consecutive losses in the tournament finals and will play its fifth different opponent.

Ava Benedetti and Bea Franklin chipped in a goal and an assist each for Arkansas, which out-shot Auburn

McKeon helped the Razorbacks take a 2-0 lead. She scored in the 41st minute to break a scoreless tie and Arkansas led 1-0 at halftime.

She then another goal high into the right side of the goal off a free kick two minutes into the second half.

Auburn (12-6-1) answered a minute later on a goal by Sydnie Thibodaux to get within 2-1, but the Tigers wouldn't score again. Arkansas sealed the deal with three goals in a seven-minute span in the second half.

McKeon picked up the assist on Taylor Malham's eighth goal of the season. Van Fitch assisted on each of the Razorbacks' last two goals. She fed Franklin, whose header found the back of the net for a 4-1 lead.

Two minutes later, Fitch found Benedetti, who finished for Arkansas' fifth goal.

The Razorbacks outshot Auburn 18-8, but the Tigers had just two shots that were on frame.

-- Paul Boyd

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Red, White and Blue game set

On Thursday, Little Rock Central held its Black and Gold night at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse, while Bryant held Tip-Off Night at Hornet Arena.

Saturday, it'll be Little Rock Parkview's turn.

The Patriots will host a Red, White and Blue game at 2 p.m. at Ripley Arena. It'll be a combination event with the ninth-grade team and the junior varsity playing in a mixed game with two 10-minute halves and a running clock. The varsity team will then play two 12-minute halves with a running clock as well. The cheer and dance team will also perform.

Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for students.

-- Erick Taylor

BASEBALL

Travs announce charity foundation

The Arkansas Travelers, the Class AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, have established a 501(c)(3) public charity named the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation, the club announced in a news release Thursday.

The charity will serve as the team's official charity and allow it to "foster an environment where baseball and softball in Arkansas can thrive as the club uses its assets to empower young athletes," according to the release.

The foundation will seek to support youth sports and education program across the state, with initiatives including community impact grants and scholarships.

"We are thrilled to create the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation and hope to create a long lasting impact on youth baseball and softball throughout the state of Arkansas," Travs CEO Rusty Meeks said in the release.

Lance Restum, who has been part of the Travs' staff in 2006, will serve as the executive director of the foundation, as well as the club's director of charities and community support. Restum has previously served as the team's director of marketing and public relations and most recently as assistant general manager and on-field emcee at home games. Restum will also continue to serve in the latter of those recent roles.

-- Adam Cole