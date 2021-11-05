Students In Music: UA showcases Hill Records project

The University of Arkansas' Hill Records is ready to introduce itself to the community. The student-run record label and entertainment project is under the umbrella of the Community Music School in the Department of Music, Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. Its debut showcase will be Tuesday evening at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

"This project originated as an idea that we shared with our upper administration a few years ago to create a collaborative, hands-on learning project combining music, arts, technology, computer science, research and, of course, the pedagogy of teaching the music business," explains Jake Hertzog, Hill Records faculty adviser.

"And I think it's probably fair to say that we spent most of the last year and a half working on kind of laying the groundwork and figuring out how this project would work. We received enormous support in collaboration with all sorts of faculty and administrators to bring this to fruition up to this point, and we're just barely getting started, in some senses."

This past spring, the label team put out a call for submissions to any Arkansas artist, of any genre, to participate in their first community event -- this showcase.

"We were looking for, honestly, just raw talent. Artists that we believed in and we really wanted to see work," Raquel Thompson, executive vice president, remembers.

She and her team of fellow students and adviser Hertzog, sifted through the several dozen submissions they received with the aid of an A&R representative (artist and repertoire) to offer advice on what established record labels might be looking for.

"Right now, we're trying to work on just getting our name out there a little bit more and showing our visibility and building our credibility up," Thompson continues. "We are students, at the end of the day, and we are still learning how everything works in the music industry.

"But it's also, a lot of times, when you come in contact with people who talk about Arkansas outside of Arkansas, it's very kind of negative. It's very like, 'Oh, it's country bumpkin, everybody there has terrible viewpoints,' or whatever. We're trying to really fight that narrative by showing people there are a lot of really great, talented people here. And they may not have gotten the exposure that they deserve because there really aren't that many resources here for musicians -- I mean like labels and things like that. A lot of people end up going to L.A. or Chicago or Nashville instead of here, because there's just nothing really available for them. So we're trying to fill that void right now."

Most immediately, Hertzog reveals, that translates to promoting musicians through live performances, releasing compilations of various music from around the state, and allowing the students to practice the art of digital promotion of those releases. On the longer timeline, he says he hopes the label will offer the opportunity to dig into research on the intersections of technology and the music industry.

At the heart of the project, Hertzog shares, is artist development. "We imagine that there is this new incredible role that higher music education can play in this scenario, which is, simply to say, that this is an opportunity to connect aspiring music creators to aspiring people who are studying things that are applicable in all areas of the music business."

The debut Hill Records showcase features three local acts: award-winning songwriter and record producer Pat Ryan Key (top), songwriter Chandler B.’s alternative folk solo project Foxpaw, and pop punk/electropop duo H3ADCANNON (bottom). (Courtesy Photos/Hill Records)

Hill Records Artist Showcase

The debut Hill Records showcase features three local acts: award-winning songwriter and record producer Pat Ryan Key (top), songwriter Chandler B.’s alternative folk solo project Foxpaw, and pop punk/electropop duo H3ADCANNON (bottom). (Courtesy Photos/Hill Records)