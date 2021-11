SYLVAN HILLS 33, SEARCY 7

SEARCY -- Sylvan Hills (7-3, 5-2 6A-East) closed out its regular season with a run-heavy win against Searcy (4-6, 3-4).

The Bears generated all 299 yards of their offense on the ground while limiting the Lions to 158 total yards. The Bears also limited Searcy's Dede Johnson, who leads the state in rushing, to 36 yards on 12 carries.

Titus Stout led Sylvan Hills with 162 yards on the ground. Gavin Tiner scored on three 1-yard quarterback sneaks for the Bears.