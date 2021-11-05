Texas speedster readies UA return

The University of Arkansas is expected to host numerous 2023 targets for Saturday's game against Mississippi State and a speedy Texas receiver will be one of them.

Anthony Evans, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, plans to visit the Hogs and will be making his second trip to Fayetteville since visiting on June 25.

"Looking forward to building that relationship with the coaches," Evans said of the upcoming trip. "It's a key thing obviously since they offered me Looking forward to coming there and experiencing game day. I heard it's live. I want to come see it for myself."

He has 11 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Houston, Liberty and others.

Evans, who's good friends with Arkansas freshman quarterback Lucas Coley, recorded 10 catches for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore. He has 30 receptions for 421 yards, 3 touchdowns while having 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown in 8 games this season.

He has visited Texas A&M, TCU, and Baylor and cherishes the opportunities the recruiting process presents.

"Most kids from around here don't get to experience that type of thing going out to see a college football game," Evans said. "Talk to the coaches build the relationship with the coaches, the head coach and some of the players. That type of experience is a blessing. I sure don't take it for granted."

During the Class 6A Region IV track meet in April, Evans ran a blazing 21.54 seconds in the 200 meter prelims and finished second. He communicates with Coach Sam Pittman and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"He's a real cool dude," said Evans of Guiton. "I actually enjoy talking to him. You can talk to him and he'll keep it 100 with you. Tell you what it is. That's what I like about him. Obviously something to keep in mind when choosing a school."

When Evans visited Arkansas in June, he did so during a camp and was able to see how the coaching staff interacted with prospects which he found beneficial.

"I got to tour the facilities and see how they were," Evans said. "Got to meet a few players and got to know more of the coaching staff and how the environment is and how they are as just people. Not coaches just people."

Evans, who has 3.7 grade-point average and is considering business management as a major, hopes to make his college decision before March. He gave the important factors in choosing a school.

"It's going to be the coaching staff, the environment around the school cause I'm there 365 days of the year for football," he said. "It's year round but I'm not going to be in the football thing 24 hours, 7 days. I don't want it to be too big but I don't want it to be like a bad area because I'm going to be there 3-4 years so I think that's a big thing."

