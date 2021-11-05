The library tax

This editorial ought to come with a warning: DANGER: There are a lot of numbers in this one.

The Central Arkansas Library System is going to Little Rock taxpayers next week, asking for a raise. Those of us who are fans of libraries understand the need for libraries in any community, and not just for books. Because, like some other libraries, CALS teams with, and spends money on, tutors and hunger relief outfits, too.

But government agencies are always looking for more money. How wade through this decision on the vote?

We wanted to compare central Arkansas' library budgets, millages and geographic service to other cities/counties/parishes around the region. But we found that comparing two library systems is, well, not exactly like comparing apples and oranges. More like apples and rocking chairs. Or maybe apples and the shadow of a rocking chair. For when systems operate so differently, trying to make comparisons is Delphic.

But as is normally the case, giving Gentle Reader the numbers can prove educational. We haven't seen these numbers elsewhere. We hope they might be helpful when you go to vote Tuesday.

The Central Arkansas Library System wants to add 0.5 mills to take the Little Rock millage rate for the library from 3.3 mills to 3.8 mills. That's a 15 percent increase. Officials think the added millage would raise $2.3 million to $2.4 million in additional revenue.

Last year the board of directors approved a library budget of $20.4 million. Most of that money comes from the millage.

The Central Arkansas Library System is the largest public library system in Arkansas, serving more than 150,000 card holders, at last report.

Down in Shreveport, the library director told us his place operates a $16 million budget on 8.90 mills, plus other sources. About 200,000 people in the Shreveport area have a library card with that system. The Shreveport metro area has about 436,000 people.

Over in Tulsa, the library has more than 380,000 library card holders. And its budget comes in at more than $35 million from a millage of 5.32 mills. Then again, the greater Tulsa metro area has a million people.

Score so far:

Tulsa 5.32 mills, $35 million budget.

Shreveport 8.90 mills, $16 million budget.

CALS wants to go up to 3.8 mills, to increase a $20 million budget by several million.

(Some readers might wonder about similar-sized Jackson, Miss., as we did. It gets no direct millage. Its director tells us its $4 million budget is allocated to it from the city and county there.)

What about other cities around Arkansas?

Take Fayetteville. Its public library system has a $8,013,000 annual budget. It operates on a 2.5 mills property tax. The city's voters also approved another 1.2 mills in bonds to expand the library in town. So a total of 3.7 mills. (The city kicks in about $1.6 million in that $8 million budget.) That college town has 79,000 card holders.

In Fort Smith, the public library system has a $2.7 million annual budget, with a 1 mill property tax paid by people who live inside the city. The director told us the library also gets 6 percent of the city of Fort Smith's share of the Sebastian County sales tax. Which is a 1 cent sales tax. Like other libraries in this state and others, the State Library also funds various parts of library budgets.

But note well: Fayetteville's library system is not part of the Washington County system, and the Fort Smith library isn't a part of the Sebastian County system, according to their directors. CALS serves a region.

Texarkana is . . . Texarkana. Please don't ask. The library there gets money from a horoscope of outfits, which you might expect for a small library (a budget under $1 million) that serves two cities, two counties and two very different states.

So there you have it, Patient Reader. Enough numbers to give you something to think about between now and Tuesday, when the CALS vote goes before you. Better to have these numbers. More information, in our view, is always better than less.

For even more on what the system plans to do with that money, well, they can say it better. And have. You can find that information here: cals.org/millage

No doubt CALS has a lot of good initiatives other than being just a library. They help feed the hungry and help educate with tutors, and they are a major property owner, especially in the River Market district, with the Ron Robinson Theater and the Butler Center of Arkansas Studies. They also maintain the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Although property taxes in Arkansas are typically low compared to other states, they are not low in Pulaski County. But if voters believe CALS is a good steward of that $20 million a year, including its other initiatives, approving an increase in the millage is a logical vote.