U.S. judge reticent to prevent release of Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked her to prevent the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Some of the committee's requests dating back to April 2020 "are alarmingly broad," U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said. But she disagreed with claims by Trump's lawyers that Congress did not have a legislative purpose for getting Trump's call logs, talking points and other notes from Jan. 6 as his supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of overturning his loss to President Joe Biden.

"The Jan. 6 riot happened in the Capitol," she said. "That is literally Congress' house."

Chutkan said she will rule soon on Trump's lawsuit seeking to block the release of documents related to the insurrection to the House committee. Biden largely waived executive privilege on documents held by the White House, setting up a showdown between Trump and the executive and legislative branches that's likely to go to the Supreme Court.

The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches, and handwritten notes from Trump's then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and "a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity," the National Archives said.

Trump's previous efforts to withhold his tax returns and other records from Congress was different because it involved his personal finances, Chutkan said Friday. The current fight is over documents that "are thought to further Congress' oversight into the events of Jan. 6," she said.

The judge did question some of the dozens of demands made by the committee for Trump communications and other records. She asked specifically about a request for polling data held by Trump campaign officials dating back to April 2020.

Douglas Letter, a lawyer for the House, argued that polls would provide insight into Trump's spreading of unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud.

"He didn't want to lose the election," Chutkan said at one point. "Do you need polling data to determine that a president who's up for reelection wants to win and may be worried that he's not going to win?"

Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all of the documents that the committee has asked for, though the committee agreed to "defer" its requests for several dozen pages of records at the behest of the Biden White House.

In explaining why Biden has not shielded Trump's records, White House counsel Dana Remus wrote that they could "shed light on events within the White House on and about January 6 and bear on the Select Committee's need to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on the operations of the Federal Government since the Civil War."

Trump called the document requests a "vexatious, illegal fishing expedition" that was "untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose," in his lawsuit to block the National Archives from turning over the documents.

Meanwhile, a real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged that she wasn't going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced Thursday to two months behind bars.

While some rioters sentenced for the same misdemeanor conviction have received only probation or home confinement, prosecutors sought incarceration for Jennifer Leigh Ryan of Frisco, Texas, saying she has shown a lack of candor and remorse for her actions when the pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building and delayed Congress' certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.

They also said Ryan's belief that she's shielded from punishment shows she doesn't grasp the seriousness of her crime.

Ryan wasn't facing a felony for more serious conduct, but U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said she was still among the mob who outnumbered police in an attack that led to the deaths of five people and will have a lasting effect on government institutions.

Though Ryan said she was sorry for her actions, Cooper questioned whether she is remorseful and has respect for the law.

"Your actions since Jan. 6 make me doubt some of those things," the judge said.

Prosecutors said Ryan traveled to Washington on a jet chartered by a Facebook friend, described Trump's rally before the riot as a prelude to war, livestreamed her entry into the building as alarms sounded, participated in chants of "Fight For Trump," tweeted a photo of herself next to broken windows outside the Capitol and later said she deserved a medal.

Her lawyer responded that she was in the building for only two minutes, didn't act violently and has a First Amendment right to speak up on social media.

The judge then referred to Ryan's March 26 tweet in which she wrote, "Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong."

In a letter to the judge, Ryan denied believing she was immune to punishment, saying she was responding to people who made fun of her appearance and called for her to be imprisoned. She said her attorney told her at the time that prosecutors would be recommending a sentence of probation.

"I was attacked, and I was answering them," Ryan said in court.

She is the 10th person charged in the Jan. 6 attack to get a jail or prison sentence. More than 650 people have been charged for their actions at the Capitol.

Information for this article was contributed by Jacques Billeaud and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press.