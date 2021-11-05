Visiting El Dorado punts W. Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS -- Sharmon Rester II and Sedarius Plummer lit it up on offense for the El Dorado Wildcats on Thursday night.

Rester threw for five touchdowns and 398 yards in 21/2 quarters and Plummer rushed for four touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated West Memphis 63-23.

El Dorado (8-2, 6-1 6A-East) cruised to a 42-16 halftime lead with Rester and Plummer each accounting for three touchdowns. Rester, who completed 13 of 17 passes on the evening, threw touchdown passes to three different receivers.

"We had some explosive plays in the first half for sure," said El Dorado Coach Steven Jones. "We have a lot of weapons offensively, and they made a lot of plays tonight."

Rester's first two touchdown passes went for 53 and 55 yards, but the El Dorado defense gave up some big plays, too.

West Memphis (4-6, 3-4) got a 38-yard pass play from Bryson Jenkins to Dylan Greer to set up a 4-yard touchdown by sophomore Keland Mills to tie the game at 7-7 less than three minutes into the game.

After a 53-yard TD strike from Rester to Deandra Burns Jr., the Blue Devils cut the lead to 14-13 on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins to Greer. Jenkins completed 9 of 18 passes for 220 yards.

"I thought coming in we needed to play better defensively tonight," said Jones. "We didn't early, but in the final minutes of the first half through the rest of the game I thought we did a much better job."

Two more touchdowns each by Rester and Plummer put West Memphis in a big hole at halftime.

It didn't take long for El Dorado to crank up the offense in the third quarter.

After receiving the second-half kick, Plummer carried for 15, 3 and 49 yards to stretch the Wildcat cushion to 49-16.

Another Jenkins to Greer combination went for 60 yards to momentarily break the El Dorado momentum. Just 23 seconds later, Rester hooked up with Jackie Washington for a 59-yard touchdown pass and minutes later the same duo repeated the feat, this time from 19 yards out to put the Blue Devils and the outcome to rest.