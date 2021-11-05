Washington County planners OK food truck court plan

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County planners on Thursday approved a conditional use permit for a food truck court on U.S. 412 east of Springdale.

The Washington County Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit for the Coger's Corner Food Truck Court. The project is planned for about 2.6 acres of land at 20225 Sonora Road, on the north side of East U.S. 412. The food truck court would use just under 1 acre of the property. According to information from the planning staff, there are commercial developments to the west of the site, including a Dollar General store and a coffee shop. There is a church to the east of the site and poultry houses to the north.

According to information submitted to the planning department, the location of the food truck court would be graveled with room for seven food trucks and parking for 24 additional vehicles, including parking that meets the Americans With Disabilities Act standards. The food truck court would be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week with each food truck setting its own operating hours.

The property has water from the city of Springdale and an existing septic system that would be used for the food trucks. The septic system will have to be inspected by the state Health Department and approved for use for the project. Portable toilets would be placed on the site for customer use. The planning staff said they received no comments about the proposal from neighboring property owners.

Lorinda Coger, the applicant for the project, said she has just one food truck operation that has committed to the site. She said she will begin advertising for other trucks. Coger also said she envisions the business as a place where people will come and order food, but not eat on site.

Also Thursday, the board approved preliminary plans for a solar battery storage facility on 22 acres at 16861 E. U.S. 412 owned by the Springdale School District. The land for the solar field is south of U.S. 412 and west of Sonora Middle School. The Planning Board approved a conditional use permit for the project in August.

According to information from Today's Power Inc., the developer, the project includes a 2.8-megawatt solar field with 7 megawatts of battery energy storage. The letter from Today's Power said Ozarks Electric will be the energy provider for the site. The planning staff reported receiving comments from one neighbor with concerns about the project harming property values, about light reflecting from the solar panels, about noise from the project and screening of the project.

The board also approved preliminary plans for Sonora Boat and RV Storage, located on about 4 acres of land on East U.S. 412. The project had been tabled at the board's September meeting, and the applicant was asked to provide more information and examples of appearance of the facility. The storage facility is designed to have space for about 118 boats and/or recreational vehicles. The storage area will include some open space, some covered spaces and some enclosed spaces. The board approved a conditional use permit for the project in July.

The board also gave county approval to a pair of residential subdivisions, both of which will still have to go through city planning approval.

The board approved plans for the 13-lot Bethel Elm subdivision on 25 acres of land at the intersection of Bethel Blacktop Road and Little Elm Road. The property is in the Farmington city planning area, and the city will have to approve the project before it can proceed.

The board also gave county approval for the 66-lot Blackberry Ridge subdivision on 88 acres of land off Weir Road in the Fayetteville planning area. The applicant must obtain city approval before proceeding.