Winning first down a Hog key

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has put a big emphasis on first-down performance for the Razorbacks in Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Mississippi State.

Pittman wants to see Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) in reasonable third-down situations against the No. 17 Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2), who like to get opponents behind the chains and run aggressive blitzes under coordinator Zach Arnett.

"We have to get better on first down on offense," Pittman said. "We've been a little lower than what we'd want to be on third down, staying on the field. And certainly our fourth down has not been good at all, especially the fourth and shorts.

Pittman praised quarterback KJ Jefferson's decision-making and execution in practices earlier this week during his Wednesday media opportunities.

While Arkansas' offensive numbers have been strong -- such as ranking No. 18 in total offense (465.2 yards per game), No. 4 in rushing (249.0) and No. 17 in passing efficiency -- there are also worrying subsets of statistics.

The Razorbacks rank 78th in third-down conversion percentage (38.5%) and tied for 87th in fourth-down conversions (45.5%).

"You have to win first down against this team however you're trying to do it," Pittman said. "You have to win first down and stay out of third and long, however that it is, whether it's run or pass."

Game decals

The Razorbacks will play with a patriotic red, white and blue Hog decal on the sides of their helmets on Saturday.

The game against Mississippi State has been designated as Military Appreciation Day for the Razorbacks. Arkansas' helmets will also feature decals of the branches of the military on the backs.

The pregame festivities will include a flyover from two Black Hawks and one Lakota helicopter flown by members of the Army National Guard from Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

4 Bs left

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has touted the Razorbacks' need to finish on a run that began with their 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 23 before an open date.

Junior center Ricky Stromberg provided another description of the four-game finish during his appearance on the "Sam Pittman Live" radio show on Wednesday.

Stromberg said players are describing the end run as the "B" games against the [Mississippi State] Bulldogs, the Battle of the Boot at LSU, at Bama and the Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri to close the regular season at home on Nov. 26.

Weather report

Coach Sam Pittman said on his radio show he hopes to see up to 70,000 fans at Razorback Stadium on Saturday and he touted the weather forecast for the matchup against Mississippi State.

The weather projection is for a high in the low 60s on a sunny afternoon with light wind and very little chance for precipitation in Northwest Arkansas. The temperature is expected to hold in the 50s by the end of the game before dropping to an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Bowl projections

Postseason projections for the Razorbacks are all over the place.

CBSSports.com predicted this week that Arkansas would face Michigan in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

Athlon Sports' latest read has Arkansas taking on Iowa in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30. The Hawkeyes peaked at No. 2 this season with a 6-0 record before losing back-to-back games against Purdue and Wisconsin.

College Football News also predicted an Arkansas vs. Iowa matchup, but in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4. The Razorbacks accepted a Texas Bowl invitation last season but were unable to play the bowl game due to covid-19 issues within the TCU program.

Yahoo Sports also has the Razorbacks slotted for the Texas Bowl with Iowa State as their opponent.

Aggie beaters

Arkansas and Mississippi State have only one common opponent to this point and both have a win over that team: Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs delivered back-to-back beatings of the Aggies. Arkansas dealt the No. 7 Aggies a 20-10 defeat on Sept. 25, and the Bulldogs edged the No. 15 Aggies a 26-22 the following Saturday.

Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) recovered to upset then-No. 1 Alabama 41-38 the week after that and the Aggies were No. 14 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings unveiled on Tuesday, three slots ahead of the Bulldogs.

Vets vs. youth

Mississippi State presents one of the most youthful rosters in the nation. The Bulldogs have three players with 20-plus starts on their roster, the lowest number in the SEC, in defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (26), cornerback Martin Emerson (24) and wideout Austin Williams (22).

By contrast, Arkansas has 12 players with 20-plus starts and three with 30 or more in offensive lineman Ty Clary (39), defensive lineman John Ridgeway (35, 6 at Arkansas) and cornerback Montaric Brown (30).

The others with 20 or more: safety Joe Foucha (29), tackle Myron Cunningham (28), nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. and center Ricky Stromberg (27), receiver Treylon Burks, linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive end Tre Williams (26), tackle Dalton Wagner (23) and defensive lineman Markell Utsey (20). Williams has eight starts at Arkansas and Utsey has six.

Going low

Mississippi State has held two consecutive opponents to 50 or fewer offensive snaps.

The Bulldogs limited Kentucky to 216 total yards on 48 offensive plays in a 31-17 win last week. The game prior to that, Vanderbilt managed 155 yards on 42 plays against the Bulldogs.

This marks the third time since 2000 an SEC team has held back-to-back opponents to 50 plays or less, joining LSU in 2011 and Kentucky in 2019.

By comparison, Arkansas averages 70.3 offensive plays and 465.3 yards per game.

Langlois karma

Brandon Langlois, a former assistant media relations director in the UA athletic department, is now the assistant athletics director for communications at Mississippi State and drawing credit for a key choice.

Langlois apparently recommended a new coffee for Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach a few weeks ago, leading to this exchange at Leach's weekly news conference on Monday.

A reporter asked, "It looks like you've made the switch from Starbucks to StrangeBrew coffee. What went into that decision and did you know you're 2-0 since the switch?"

Replied Leach, "Really? The biggest thing was Brandon is one of the greatest purveyors of coffee in the history of the world. So I leave these decisions to him.

"The fact they write 'Hail State' on the cups is a nice touch. We left it to him. Sometimes good karma and the right people find themselves so that is what Brandon does."

Series report

Arkansas increased its lead in the series against Mississippi State to 17-13-1 with a 21-14 upset win last season in Starkville, Miss., when the Bulldogs were ranked 16th in The Associated Press Top 25.

The series is tied 3-3 in games played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium with the Bulldogs owning a three-game winning streak in that category.

The Razorbacks lead the series by an 8-7 count in games played in Starkville, Miss., and 6-1-1 in games played in Little Rock.

Sack slack

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs rank among the FBS teams with the fewest sacks.

Arkansas is tied for No. 105 nationally with 13 sacks on the season, which averages to 1.63 per game.

Mississippi State is slightly better with 16 sacks, which is tied for 76th in the country at an average of 2.0 per game.

Only Vanderbilt with seven sacks has fewer than the Razorbacks, who are not a heavy blitz team.

Call crew

The SEC Network crew assigned to the broadcast on Saturday consists of Tom Hart on play by play, Jordan Rodgers as color analyst and Cole Cubelic as the sideline reporter.