159 Arkansas schools to get $6.9M for high achievement, gains on Aspire tests

State rewards to high-performing schools are back after a one-year hiatus caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education on Friday announced that $6,871,250 will be awarded to 159 of the state's more than 1,000 public schools for either high achievement and/or substantial improvement by students on the spring 2021 ACT Aspire tests.

Some schools will receive Arkansas School Recognition Program awards for both high achievement and achievement growth.

The Aspire tests are given in grades three through 10 in literacy, math and science.

The Bentonville School District is the recipient of the greatest amount of reward money -- a total of $1,235,450 -- that will go to 16 schools.

"We're celebrating," Bentonville Superintendent Debbie Jones said Friday about test results and the reward money. "After a pandemic and all that our teachers and our students have lived through for 18 months, we were pleased when we broke the scores down and looked at them, and now this is like the icing on the cake."

Eleven schools in the Springdale School District are to receive a total of $658,200.

"This is good," Springdale Communications Director Trent Jones said about the rewards. "After a hard almost two years of teachers putting in this work in the face of everything we've faced, to say with words we love our kids and are dedicated to our kids is one thing, but to see it proven in recognitions like this -- it tells our teachers 'We see the work you are doing,' 'We value you," and 'You are important.'"

In the smaller Pottsville School District, the three Pottsville elementary, middle and high schools will receive five rewards totaling $187,000.

"Extremely proud of our students and staff," Pottsville Superintendent Larry Dugger said Friday in an email.

"Our staff believes in all our students and they pour their heart into doing what's best for every student," Dugger said. "Our community supports our schools and the way we educate our students. Last year was a difficult year for everyone but our staff and students didn't let that get them down."

In all, 49 Arkansas schools will receive awards for being the top 5% highest-performing schools in the state. Those schools, along with another 49 schools that were the top 5% in achievement gains on the tests, will receive $100 per student.

Dr. Don R. Roberts Elementary, Forest Park Elementary and Jefferson Elementary in the Little Rock School District are to receive rewards. Roberts, the district's largest elementary, is to receive $100,600 for being in the top 5% of the state's schools in terms of high performance on the Aspire tests. Bentonville's Willowbrook Elementary will receive $82,400, which is the largest amount given to any one school for being in the top 5% of schools in terms of achievement gains.

The 52 schools that were the 6% to 10% highest-performing on the Aspire tests and the 50 schools that were the 6% to 10% of schools with the greatest achievement gains over time will receive $50 per student.

Bentonville High is to receive $153,000 -- the largest reward among the schools in the top 6% to 10% of highest-performing schools on the Aspire tests. Benton High School will receive the most -- $61,200 -- among the schools that were the 6% to 10% highest in the state in terms of achievement gains. High school graduation rates from the 2019-20 school year also are a factor in the awards for achievement growth.

The reward money to the 159 recipient schools can be used for faculty and staff bonuses, educational equipment and materials, or personnel to improve or maintain student performance.

Before receiving the rewards, each school must form a committee made up of the principal, a teacher and a parent who will decide how the money will be used on their campuses.

The rewards were not given to schools in 2020 because students did not take the ACT Aspire tests that spring.

In March 2020, Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed all schools to on-site instruction to stem the spread of the highly contagious and potentially fatal covid-19 virus.

Schools were reopened for on-site instruction in the 2020-21 school year, but thousands of Arkansas' more than 470,000 public school students remained at home and did school work virtually. They did, however, have to go to a district site to take the Aspire tests near the end of the school year and could not take the tests at their homes.

"In spite of the pandemic, many Arkansas schools still rose to the occasion, and demonstrated growth and achievement," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said Friday in announcing the rewards.

"I am excited to recognize these 159 schools, and I commend them and their students for showing that learning can continue despite challenging circumstances."

Debbie Jones, the Bentonville superintendent, said teacher engagement of students in learning is what stands out in that district.

"Teachers go the extra mile to do whatever it takes to engage the kids and make learning fun. You can walk into the classrooms on any day -- it doesn't have to be a special day -- and you can see that the students are engaged.

That's why everyone wanted to come back face to face this year," Jones said. "We have very few kids who selected virtual this year, and we are happy to have them back."

The Arkansas School Recognition Program was established by Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-2107.

That statute is at: https://bit.ly/3CR6YP1.