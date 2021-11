ARKADELPHIA 49, MALVERN 13

ARKADELPHIA -- Arkadelphia (7-3, 6-1 4A-7) took care of Malvern (5-5, 4-3) to finish their regular season with a victory.

Quarterback Donovan Whitten was 12-of-18 passing for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Badgers. He also ran for another 68 yards on five carries with a score. Alex Loy caught 5 passes for 113 yards and all 3 of Whitten scoring tosses.

Running back Jaishon Davis added 121 yards on 20 carries and 2 touchdowns for Arkadelphia. He also caught two passes for 44 yards.