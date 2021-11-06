Arkansas Postcard Past

Little Rock, circa 1973: This postcard captured the pool inside the courtyard of the sprawling 124-room Coachman's Inn owned by Jack and Witt Stephens. The card was mailed to "Think & Grin" at Boy's Life magazine with a joke: "Doug: Mom, what should I wear with my new yellow and orange socks?" "Mom: Hip boots." When the inn became less popular the Stephens brothers shut it down, and it was razed to become the site of Little Rock's main Post Office.

