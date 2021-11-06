Arkansas Razorbacks get last-minute, 31-28 win over No. 17 Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas broke a three-game Southeastern Conference losing streak in dramatic fashion Saturday night by defeating No. 17 Mississippi State 31-28 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville thanks to a 4-yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson with 21 seconds left.

Johnson's ensuing two-point conversion run gave the Razorbacks their three-point advantage. They then had to watch Nolan McCord's 40-yard field goal attempt on the game's final play go wide, giving the Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3 SEC) the victory, making them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016.

Despite taking an early 13-0 lead, the Razorbacks watched the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3) chip away, trimming the deficit to 13-7 at halftime.

The Razorbacks got a career-long 51-yard field goal from freshman Cam Little to take a 16-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Arkansas increased the advantage to 23-14 when KJ Jefferson found Treylon Burks for a 14-yard touchdown with 14:10 remaining.

The Bulldogs wouldn't go away as Will Rogers found Rara Thomas on a 37-yard strike to get the visitors to within 23-21 with 11:41 left.

After Little missed from 42 yards out, the Bulldogs went on a 9-play, 76-yard drive that culminated in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Jo'Quavious Marks to give them their first lead, 27-23, with 2:22 remaining.

Jefferson then engineered a 10-pay, 75-yard drive with Johnson getting the go-ahead score and the two-point conversion with 21 seconds left.

Rogers took the Bulldogs 53 yards in four plays to set up McCord's kick which was off the mark from the moment it left his foot.

The Bulldgos outgained the Hogs 486-393, but Arkansas got enough big plays from Johnson(17 rushes, 107 yards) and Burks (6 catches, 82 yards) to put them over the top.

Arkansas travels to LSU for a 6:30 p.m. Kickoff next Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game is scheduled to be shown on the SEC Network.

First Quarter

ARKANSAS 10, MISSISSIPPI STATE 0

Arkansas opened with an incomplete double pass from Treylon Burks for De’Vion Warren. Warren Thompson’s 7-yard catch converted third and 6. The Hogs had two false starts before Jett Johnson stopped Dominique Johnson on third and 1 and Reid Bauer punted to the end zone. Grant Morgan had a pass breakup and Will Rogers was 0 for 2 as the Bulldogs went 3 and out. Treylon Burks turned a third-and-8 slant into a 25-yard gain. Cam Little made a 46-yard FG. Mississippi State went 3 and out again with Rogers 0 for 2. Burks ran 26 yards. Johnson had a 14-yard run to the 12. Burks drew pass interference against Martin Emerson on third and 10. KJ Jefferson nearly scored on a keeper from the 3, then Johnson powered in on the next snap. Rogers’ first completion of the day went to Makai Polk for a 16-yard gain. Tre Williams was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Polk’s diving 11-yard grab to the 28 moved the chains on the final play of the quarter.

Second Quarter

ARKANSAS 13, MISSISSIPPI STATE 7

Charles Cross was flagged for holding back to the Hogs’ 38. On the next snap Will Rogers rolled right and Grant Morgan picked him off at the Arkansas 31. Unnecessary roughness on Simeon Blair moved it back to the 13. The Hogs gave up a sack, went nowhere and punted. The Bulldogs got rolling with the short pass game, as Jamire Calvin had an 11-yard catch and Makai Polk a 12-yarder. The drive stalled after first and goal at the 7 and Brandon Ruiz missed a 23-yard FG wide right. Raheim Sanders had an 11-yard run followed by a 24-yard catch. Sanders’ 6-yard catch and run converted 3rd and 5. Cam Little came on and made a career-long 48-yard FG. Austin Williams caught a 10-yard pass and Rogers avoided a sack and four Williams for 28 yards. Tre Williams notched a 2-yard sack. Rara Thomas had a 17-yard catch. On 3rd and 11, Slusher tipped a pass at the goal line for Williams that was picked by Simeon Blair but Slusher was flagged for pass interference with 9 seconds left. Rogers zipped in a 3-yard TD pass to Jaden Walley to close the half.

Third Quarter

ARKANSAS 16, MISSISSIPPI STATE 14

The Bulldogs kept the ball for the first 6:45 of the period after Jo’quavious Marks’ 33-yard kickoff return. Will Rogers went 8 for 9 on the sequence, completing his final 8 passes for 51 yards. Austin Williams had a 10-yard catch and J.J. Jernighan a 15-yarder to move the chains. After a holding call on John Ridgeway, who tackled Marks after a play fake, Rogers found Rara Thomas for a 6-yard score in the back of the end zone. KJ Jefferson had an 8-yard keeper after a pair of Dominique Johnson runs netted 10 yards. Defensive holding on Tyrus Wheat set up first down at the 41 but the Razorbacks could only manage 8 yards on the next three plays. Cam Little made a career-long 51-yard FG. Makai Polk’s 42-yard grab reached the Arkansas 31. The Bulldogs stalled and Brandon Ruiz missed a 46-yard FG. Johnson had a 24-yard cutback run. Treylon Burks had a 15-yard catch and Raheim Sanders an 11-yard catch to the 16 to end the period.

Fourth Quarter

ARKANSAS 31, MISSISSIPPI STATE 28

Facing 3rd and 8, KJ Jefferson hit Treylon Burks on a slant vs. Collin Duncan for a 14-yard TD. On 3rd and 10, Jo’quavious Marks caught a swing pass and bulled for 10. Rara Thomas ran a hitch and slant for a 37-yard touchdown. Burks had a 17-yard run at right end. Trey Knox caught a 12-yard pass on 3rd and 2 to reach the State 27. The Hogs went backwards with a penalty and sack. Tyson Morris caught a 13-yard pass to the 24 and Cam Little missed a 42-yard FG wide left. Christian Ford had catches of 29 and 19 yards to help overcome a holding penalty. On 3rd and 9, Will Rogers found the back Marks for a 15-yard touchdown and the lead. Tyson Morris caught an 18-yarder and Trey Knox 3 catches for 14 yards. After Morris’ 9-yard grab, Jefferson ran for a tough 2 yards. Dominique Johnson ran it in from the 4 and ran in the 2-point conversion. Rogers went 3 for 3 for 53 yards to reach the Arkansas 22. Will McCord subbed in for Brandon Ruiz, and his 40 yard FG had no chance wide left as time ran out.