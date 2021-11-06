Sections
Bridge work will lead to overnight double-lane closing on I-430

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:32 a.m.

Work on Interstate 430 where it crosses the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require an overnight double-lane closing this weekend beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the middle and outside lanes of southbound I-430 between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock from 8 p.m. today until noon Sunday, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow the contractor to place a section of late-modified concrete on the bridge, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.

Print Headline: Southbound lanes of I-430 set to close

