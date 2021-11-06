Bryant stuns Conway with stirring rally

CONWAY -- There wasn't anything flawless about the way top-ranked Bryant played Friday night, but the three-time defending Class 7A state champions showed it didn't have to be.

The Hornets only needed to be perfect when they had to be.

Carson Burnett tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mytorian Singleton with 21 seconds left in the game as Bryant battled back from a 12-point deficit with less than five minutes remaining to stun No. 2 Conway 32-29 in front of an overflow crowd at John McConnell Stadium.

The go-ahead points, coupled with a fourth-down stop on the Wampus Cats' last-ditch possession, wrapped up a stirring fourth-quarter rally for Bryant (9-1, 7-0 7A-Central), which trailed the entire game until mustering a pair of touchdowns late to continue its stranglehold on the conference.

"Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, isn't it?" said Bryant Coach Buck James, whose team won its third consecutive 7A-Central title and ran its winning streak over league foes to 21 games. "We never played good, we never played well and we weren't very disciplined. But what we didn't do was quit playing.

"We believed that we could win all the way to the end. I know they thought I was crazy there when I pulled out my defense after we lost our composure. Maybe they learned a lesson, maybe they didn't, but it sparked our team, and they battled back."

James' teaching session occurred when Conway (8-2, 6-1) had wrestled the momentum away from Bryant after staging a goal-line stand at its 1 with 8:32 left in the game. The Wampus Cats then moved the length of the field and got a 15-yard touchdown run from Manny Smith to take a 29-17 lead on a drive that was aided by a pair of personal foul penalties against the Hornets, which forced James to make massive substitutions at one point.

But the Hornets answered the way their head coach hoped they would. James Martin scored on a 3-yard run -- his second of the game -- to get Bryant within 29-24 with 4:32 showing. After forcing Conway to turn the ball over on downs on its next series at the Hornets' 26 with 1:21 remaining, Burnett engineered a 74-yard march that ended when he scrambled on the right side of the field before finding Singleton in the end zone for the touchdown.

The two then hooked up for the 2-point conversion to give the Hornets' a three-point lead.

Conway got the ball back with 20 seconds left, but Donovyn Omolo misfired on four consecutive passes to end the Wampus Cats' upset bid.

Burnett, who went 4 for 4 on the game-winning march, finished 15 of 20 for 231 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for the Hornets. Chris Gannaway carried 24 times for 188 yards, while Singleton had 7 catches for 124 yards.

Omolo was 15-of-33 passing for 171 yards and 2 scores for the Wampus Cats, who had their chances. Conway scored 14 points off Bryant's four first-half turnovers. The Hornets were also flagged 14 times, but for Conway Coach Keith Fimple, the turning point came swiftly.

"Any game you play here in the 7A-Central, night in and night out, comes down to momentum, and we lost it there late," he said. "Being able to overcome adversity and make plays ... the ball bounced our way a couple of times, but then it starting bouncing [Bryant's] way. It's about execution and getting it done, and we didn't when we needed to.

"I'm still proud of my kids, but hats off to Bryant. You can see how they've won however many games in a row."

Boogie Carr also added 137 yards on 24 carries for the Wampus Cats, who led 20-9 at halftime.

Conway took the opening kickoff and moved 62 yards in 10 plays, with Omolo throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rome Fields with 9:43 to go in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Bryant took the following possession and drove to the Wampus Cats' 17, but Troy Wiseman picked off Burnett at the 14. The Hornets eventually scored on their next trip on a 34-yard field goal by Stephen Fuller late in the quarter before miscues ensued.

Gannaway fumbled the ball into the end zone for a touchback following a 19-yard run. The Wampus Cats then drove 80 yards and got a 15-yard touchdown pass from Omolo to Smith to push their lead to 14-3.

On the second play of Bryant's following drive, Burnett was hit from behind after dropping back and fumbled. Conway's Ethan Winningham picked it up and returned it 40 yards for a score.

The Hornets got a much-needed response after the scoop and score when Martin ran 14 yards for a touchdown to cap an 80-yard march. Bryant then got another opportunity by recovering an onside kick -- one that bounced off a Conway player. But Burnett threw an interception two plays later.

But Bryant got going midway through the third and crawled closer on Burnett's 6-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion pass with 3:46 showing.

Conway led 23-17 on Adrian Mejia's 29-yard field goal in the third and held it's double-digit cushion after Smith's scoring run until the Hornets mounted their riveting rally.

"We were down in the red zone, what four times, and didn't score a point," James said. "I told them at halftime that we could win the ballgame if we cleaned up some things. We still didn't clean anything up, but we got some breaks that got us going.

"Our kids, though, just kept chopping at the tree until they got the job done."