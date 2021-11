CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 35, BARTON 14

BARTON -- Camden Harmony Grove (7-3, 6-1) cruised to a comfortable victory in its regular-season finale after running out to a 35-point lead.

The Hornets ran for four touchdowns in the first half, the last one coming courtesy of Daniel Hill. The Hornets also added an interception return for a touchdown.

Barton (1-8, 1-6) managed to score twice in the final 16 minutes.