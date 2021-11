CARLISLE 50, ENGLAND 22

ENGLAND -- Jason Sullivan led the way with 23 carries for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns as Carlisle (1-9, 1-3 2A-6) defeated England (0-9, 0-4) for its first win of the season.

Devin Cooney ran 11 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Gage Parker finished with 11 rushes for 90 yards and also scored once.