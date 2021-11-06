The world in brief: Cartels' gunfire on beach rattles tourists

Cartels' gunfire on beach rattles tourists

Hotel guests in towels and bathing suits fled for cover in two resorts south of Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday after gunmen reportedly from rival drug cartels exchanged gunfire on the beach.

The attorney general's office for the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement that two men died in a confrontation involving about 20 gang members over drug-dealing territory that borders the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun and the Azul Beach Resort. Another person identified as a hotel guest was hospitalized with a head injury.

The Associated Press reported that 15 attackers arrived by boat in Puerto Morelos wearing ski masks and ultimately fled by water. Authorities detained eight suspects with guns, according to the AP.

Mike Sington, who identifies himself on Twitter as a retired executive for NBCUniversal, posted screenshots of text-message alerts describing an active shooter at the Hyatt property. He shared video of hotel staffers directing him to take shelter in a dark room deep inside the hotel after navigating hallways lined with other guests and workers.

"Guests are telling me they were playing volleyball on the beach, gunman approached firing gun," Sington tweeted. The AP reported that guests at Azul Beach Resort shared similar scenes on social media.

In a statement, Hyatt said the hotel has ramped up security measures and that authorities gave the go-ahead to resume business Thursday evening.

The shooting comes two weeks after two tourists were killed and three were injured in the crossfire of a suspected gang shootout at a restaurant in Tulum, about 65 miles down the coast.

Macron aide convicted in protest assault

PARIS -- A former security aide to French President Emmanuel Macron who triggered controversy by assaulting a protester at a 2018 May Day march was convicted Friday of illegal violence and other offenses, and was sentenced to a year's imprisonment.

A Paris court found Alexandre Benalla, 30, guilty of deliberate violence in the 2018 incident in the capital, at which Macron was not present. He was also convicted of illegally carrying a gun at a 2017 Macron campaign event and illegal use of diplomatic passports after he left the president's service.

Benalla received a three-year prison sentence, with two years suspended, and will be allowed to spend the remaining 12 months at his mother's home provided he wears an electronic tag.

Benalla's actions and the way Macron's office responded to them had caused the French leader's first political crisis.

In withering comments, the court's judge Isabelle Prevost-Desprez said Benalla had displayed "a sense of omnipotence and impunity ... sowed doubt concerning the leadership of the Elysee [Palace] and damaged the image of the presidency."

Iraq election scuffle injures 125 people

BAGHDAD -- Scores of people were injured, mostly members of Iraqi security forces, when supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias who had camped outside Baghdad's Green Zone scuffled with anti-riot police Friday, the health ministry said.

The protesters reject the results of last month's parliamentary elections that saw the militias as the biggest losers. The injuries were mostly from smoke inhalation and rock throwing.

About 300 protesters marched, apparently trying to storm the heavily protected Green Zone, and used rocks to pelt the security forces. The police responded with batons, tear gas and water cannons.

The health ministry said 27 out of the 125 injured were civilians and the rest were members of the security forces.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered an investigation into the violence.

Portugal parliament OKs euthanasia bill

LISBON, Portugal -- Portugal's parliament approved a reworded bill Friday to allow euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and seriously injured people, after a court blocked the initial version because of what it said was unclear terminology.

If President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is known to have deep reservations, does sign the bill, Portugal would become one of the few countries in the world that permit the procedures.

Parliament passed a first version in January, but Rebelo de Sousa asked the Constitutional Court to review it.

Most of the court's judges concluded that the wording was "imprecise" in its definition of the circumstances under which a right to die could be granted.

Among other faults, the court found the bill's reference to "a definitive injury of extreme seriousness in accordance with scientific consensus" lacked "indispensable rigor" in its description.

The new version, approved in a 138-84 vote with five abstentions, refers to a "serious injury, definitive and amply disabling, which makes a person dependent on others or on technology to undertake elementary tasks of daily life." The bill states there must be "very high certainty or probability that such limitations endure over time without the possibility of cure or significant improvement."