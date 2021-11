CAVE CITY 20, TRUMANN 13

CAVE CITY -- A second-half shutout was crucial for Cave City (6-4, 4-3 4A-3) in its victory.

The Cavemen allowed all of Trumann's (7-3, 5-2) points before halftime, and led 14-13 at intermission but were able to comfortably pull ahead on a fumble recovery touchdown that Eli Taylor returned 90 yards in the fourth quarter.

Cave City's other two touchdowns came in the first quarter on runs of 3 and 20 yards from Bryce Walling and Maddox Moreland, respectively.