Church notes: Forest Hills Church in Bella Vista installs new pastor

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., will host a Thanksgiving dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 25. Contact the office for reservations by Nov. 22.

The church also offers these Bible study opportunities:

• Adult Bible Fellowship: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall

• Men's Bible Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area

• Women's Bible Study: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

• Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Hass will lead a new member class "Christianity 101" starting on Nov. 14 in the library. This class gives you the opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism.

Thanksgiving worship service is at 10 a.m. Nov. 25.

The Senior Safety Academy will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, sponsored by S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) of Northwest Arkansas in partnership with Bella Vista Lutheran Church. It is a day of interesting and informative seminars on topics such as identity theft, local scams, community safety and awareness and cyber-crimes. Pre-register by signing up at the kiosk in the church narthex or call the church office during the week. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon as a drive-through. It will not be open Nov. 26.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers fall faith formation opportunities on Sundays: Sunday School for adults at 9 a.m., J Street Kids (K-3rd) and Club 456 (4th-6th) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Youth Group (7-12th) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday is offered in person and online. Masks will be worn in the building.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Forest Hills Church in Bella Vista, an American Baptist congregation, 1702 Bella Vista Blvd., will install a new pastor, Kem Reeder, at 2 p.m. Nov. 14. The service will be led by Dr. Gregg Hemmen, the executive minister for the American Baptist Churches of the Central Region, who will be coming in from Kansas since this is the only American Baptist Church in Arkansas. There will be a special lunch honoring Pastor Reeder and his wife, Pam, at 12:30 p.m. The community is invited.

Reeder is a native Arkansan and was ordained in 1978 in Texarkana. He has a master's degree in theology and has pastored churches in several states. He is married and has five children and 12 grandchildren. He loves to help people connect with Jesus.

Information: 855-3555, foresthillschurch.info.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet.

A potluck lunch will be held after the service Nov. 7, with the monthly voters' meeting to follow.

The women's Second Saturday Bible Study is Nov. 13 at the church. Each woman will bring her own sack lunch.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, services are also available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., offers an exercise class at 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat.

Do you love to knit or crochet? If so, join the Busy Hands group on Friday at 1 p.m. in the PCBV office lobby.

The church holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed via YouTube and the church website, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with interim pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost.

Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Children's Church welcomes children in kindergarten to second grade following the Children's Moment in Sunday worship service. All children ages 5 through 5th grade are invited to join the Children's Choir with new director Laci Hampton. They will practice at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are experiencing a difficult time, Stephen Ministers are trained to provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meets at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

