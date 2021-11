CLARKSVILLE 35, MORRILTON 28

MORRILTON -- Bryce Buckner scored three touchdowns, including one on a 55-yard run, to help Clarksville (2-8, 1-6 5A-West) pick up a road win over Morrilton (3-7, 2-5).

Clarksville's Arthur Alvarez broke an 85-yard run for one of his two touchdowns.