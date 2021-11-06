Community Briefs: Agency on Aging lists lunch menus The Links to host Drug Crisis forum Native American Heritage event set

Health units offer kids' shots today

Arkansas Department of Health will provide covid-19 vaccines for children 5-11 years old at the local health departments in each county today from 6-8 a.m. No appointment is necessary. Vaccines will also be available Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 8-10 at local health departments with extended hours until 6 p.m., according to a news release. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov.

Fish fry fundraiser on tap for today

Arkansas Community Organizations will hold a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at National Trusted Partners for Christ Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave. It will include fried fish and all the trimmings for $12 a dinner. A slice of cake is $2 and a soda is $1, according to a news release.

UAPB local alumni group to meet

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff AM&N Alumni-Pine Bluff Jefferson County Chapter will meet via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda will include nominating committee's report on the slate of officers for 2022-2023 and the program and planning committee's proposed activities for the December meeting. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate, according to a news release.

Based on the information, guidelines and recommendations about covid-19, officials decided to meet by conference call. The primary call in number is (978) 990-5000 with participant access code 803130#

Details: Hazell Reed, Ph.D., at pbjc.uapb.alumni@gmail.com.

Agency on Aging lists lunch menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

• Monday -- Baked mushroom burger, stewed tomatoes, au gratin potatoes, pineapples, and milk.

• Tuesday -- Homemade chicken soup,, broccoli/cauliflower salad, cornbread, Jell-o-cake, milk.

• Wednesday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic biscuit, orange wedges, and milk.

• Thursday -- Open face roast beef sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit, and milk.

• Friday -- BBQ pork on bun, coleslaw, roasted potatoes, hot winter fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

The Links to host drug crisis forum

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host a virtual series entitled "Preparing our Community for Success." The community is invited to attend the first session, Responding to the Drug Crisis, at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

The focus will be on educating people on the drug crisis, how to recognize and identify drugs, racial disparities and what is happening in the community from a law enforcement and judicial perspective, according to a news release.

Guest speakers will be Jefferson County Sheriff's Capt. Yohance Brunson and juvenile court Judge Earnest E. Brown Jr.

Brunson oversees the Criminal Investigation Division at the sheriff's office and the Tri-County Drug Task Force, including Arkansas, Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Brown serves as the circuit judge for the sixth division of the 11th Judicial District West (Jefferson and Lincoln counties.)

To attend the Zoom virtual event, use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656.

Other dates and topics include: Dec. 2 -- Black Lives Matter: PEACE (Police Engagement and Community Education); Dec. 16 -- Mental Health; Jan. 6 -- Health & Wellness; Jan. 11 -- Financial Literacy; and Jan. 27 -- Preparing for the Business World.

Tenita Shannon Gragg is president of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.

Native American Heritage event set

The Native American Heritage Month Observance and the fourth annual Black Indian and Native American Month Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at the picnic pavilion at Arkansas Post National Memorial at Gillett.

Author Jason Irby and Daniel Littlefield are the hosts. This event is free and open to the general public. Free food will be served. Covid-19 protocols and National Park Service rules and policies will be observed, according to a news release.

Presenters will include the Sequoyah National Research Center, The Black History Commission of Arkansas, Arkansas Post National Memorial Interpreters and Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation.

Topics will include: The history of Arkansas Post; the relationship among African Americans and Native Americans; Proposed diversity potential for images and displays at Arkansas Post; upgrades and updates for images and displays at Arkansas Post; and the importance of historical awareness related to Arkansas Post.

Event sponsors are Jason Irby Innovation Foundation, Sequoyah National Research Center and the Black History Commission of Arkansas.