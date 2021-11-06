Completion of Bentonville interchange will require lane closures

Work to complete the new Interstate 49/U.S. 71 interchange in Bentonville will require various lane closings throughout the new interchange beginning Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close various lanes at the I-49/U.S. 71 interchange for painting, striping and pavement work. The lane closings also will affect roadways connected with the interchange including U.S. 71, also called Walton Boulevard, and I-49 as well as its ramps.

The work will be performed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Friday and from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Nov. 13, weather permitting.