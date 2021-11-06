District masking change floated

Citing a drop in the number of covid-19 cases, White Hall schools Superintendent Doug Dorris told parents Thursday that he would recommend to the district board dropping the mandate that students and staff members wear masks inside campus buildings beginning Dec. 6.

The date is 32 calendar days earlier than board members originally agreed on during October's regular board meeting. But at a district stakeholder meeting inside the White Hall School District administration building, Dorris cited factors in his decision to request an earlier date.

"Our numbers are steadily declining," Dorris said, referring to the number of positive cases within the district.

According to the school district's covid-19 dashboard as of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 16 students under quarantine, but only two as a result of school exposure; and there were four active cases of covid-19 among students, but none as a result of school exposure. There were no active cases among staff members.

Dorris also cited the introduction of the Test to Stay program and recent federal approval of covid-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11 in his reasoning to relax mask rules.

Test to Stay is a rapid testing program for students who come in close contact, now defined as within 3 feet, of an individual who tests positive for covid-19. Enrollment in the program is optional but requires parental permission, school officials stress. A close contact who is asymptomatic and tests negative can remain in school.

Asked why he would no longer require masks if they've proven effective, Dorris said: "The school board and I made a promise to the people that when it was getting safe, we would remove them. Right now, the numbers are safe."

The mandate went into effect when classes began Aug. 16, and board members said in a meeting prior to that date the rule would be reviewed within 60 days. The board agreed on a Jan. 7 date to end the mandate during their Oct. 12 meeting.

If after Dec. 6 the number of positive covid-19 cases among students is 30 or higher, Dorris said, a mask mandate will be reinstated for seven days.

But opponents of the ongoing mandate have filed a petition for a second hearing to end the policy immediately. Board members voted in favor of the rule following an Aug. 31 public hearing.

"The mandate was not lifted in October and the revised policy is also unlawful," said Laura Golden, a mother of four students in the district who organized both hearing petitions and attended Thursday's stakeholder meeting.

Golden cited an injunction by a Benton County circuit judge last month against the Bentonville School District's mask mandate. It was reported the judge ruled that only Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health have the authority to require masks.

Many school districts in Arkansas have required masks since a Pulaski County circuit judge on Aug. 6 blocked recently passed legislation preventing such entities from mandates.

Dorris said he and Golden have not been able to agree on a date or location for the second hearing, adding he hoped the stakeholder meeting would quell concerns. But he assured parents that the district will not force separation of students into groups based on vaccination status or whether they wear masks.

Pamela Garner, who has a daughter in the district, expressed relief over that assurance.

"I am against the mask mandate and for parent choice," she said. "I don't feel like a school has the authority to mandate health issues for my child. ... Personally, I hate wearing a mask. Personally, I can't breathe, but I feel like I'm suffocating when I wear a mask."

White Hall School District parent Laura Golden asks a question during a stakeholder meeting Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)